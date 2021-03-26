Global Halal Gelatin Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Direct Selling in Vietnam provides automatic labeling and application of a label to a box or a product usually on a conveyor system. They are time stamped, serialized, or require a variation in every label that is applied to the product or shipping box. Any of these scenarios is easily resolved with automatic printing and application of the label.

This report contains market size and forecasts ofHalal Gelatin in China, including the following market information:

ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

ChinaHalal Gelatin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in ChinaHalal Gelatin Market 2019 (%)

The globalHalal Gelatin market was valued at 525.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 608.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While theHalal Gelatin market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed theHalal Gelatin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact onHalal Gelatin production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

ChinaHalal Gelatin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Print and Apply Labeling

Labeling

ChinaHalal Gelatin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharma

Electronics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

TotalHalal Gelatin Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

TotalHalal Gelatin Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Markem-Imaje

Videojet

Avery Dennison

Arca Etichette

Domino

Weber Packaging Solutions

Cotao

Khs

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Apacks

Etipack

ALTECH

Label Aire

XRH

Espera-Werke

Multivac

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1Halal Gelatin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: ChinaHalal Gelatin Overall Market Size

2.1 ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 TopHalal Gelatin Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top ChinaHalal Gelatin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 ChinaHalal Gelatin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5Halal Gelatin Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China ManufacturersHalal Gelatin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3Halal Gelatin Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1Halal Gelatin Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Halal Gelatin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Print and Apply Labeling

4.1.3 Labeling

4.2 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food and Beverage

5.1.3 Pharma

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Markem-Imaje

6.1.1 Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Markem-Imaje Business Overview

6.1.3 Markem-ImajeHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Markem-Imaje Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Markem-Imaje Key News

6.2 Videojet

6.2.1 Videojet Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Videojet Business Overview

6.2.3 VideojetHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Videojet Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Videojet Key News

6.3 Avery Dennison

6.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.3.3 Avery DennisonHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.4 Arca Etichette

6.4.1 Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Arca Etichette Business Overview

6.4.3 Arca EtichetteHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Arca Etichette Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Arca Etichette Key News

6.5 Domino

6.5.1 Domino Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Domino Business Overview

6.5.3 DominoHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Domino Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Domino Key News

6.6 Weber Packaging Solutions

6.6.1 Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Weber Packaging Solutions Business Overview

6.6.3 Weber Packaging SolutionsHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Weber Packaging Solutions Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Weber Packaging Solutions Key News

6.7 Cotao

6.6.1 Cotao Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cotao Business Overview

6.6.3 CotaoHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cotao Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Cotao Key News

6.8 Khs

6.8.1 Khs Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Khs Business Overview

6.8.3 KhsHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Khs Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Khs Key News

6.9 Quadrel Labeling Systems

6.9.1 Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Quadrel Labeling Systems Business Overview

6.9.3 Quadrel Labeling SystemsHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Quadrel Labeling Systems Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Quadrel Labeling Systems Key News

6.10 Apacks

6.10.1 Apacks Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Apacks Business Overview

6.10.3 ApacksHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Apacks Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Apacks Key News

6.11 Etipack

6.11.1 Etipack Corporate Summary

6.11.2 EtipackHalal Gelatin Business Overview

6.11.3 EtipackHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Etipack Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Etipack Key News

6.12 ALTECH

6.12.1 ALTECH Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ALTECHHalal Gelatin Business Overview

6.12.3 ALTECHHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ALTECH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ALTECH Key News

6.13 Label Aire

6.13.1 Label Aire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Label AireHalal Gelatin Business Overview

6.13.3 Label AireHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Label Aire Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Label Aire Key News

6.14 XRH

6.14.1 XRH Corporate Summary

6.14.2 XRHHalal Gelatin Business Overview

6.14.3 XRHHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 XRH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 XRH Key News

6.15 Espera-Werke

6.15.1 Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Espera-WerkeHalal Gelatin Business Overview

6.15.3 Espera-WerkeHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Espera-Werke Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Espera-Werke Key News

6.16 Multivac

6.16.1 Multivac Corporate Summary

6.16.2 MultivacHalal Gelatin Business Overview

6.16.3 MultivacHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Multivac Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Multivac Key News

6.17 Pharmapack Asia

6.17.1 Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Pharmapack AsiaHalal Gelatin Business Overview

6.17.3 Pharmapack AsiaHalal Gelatin Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Pharmapack Asia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Pharmapack Asia Key News

7Halal Gelatin Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1Halal Gelatin Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 ChinaHalal Gelatin Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 ChinaHalal Gelatin Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 ChinaHalal Gelatin Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key LocalHalal Gelatin Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key LocalHalal Gelatin Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key LocalHalal Gelatin Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key LocalHalal Gelatin Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion ofHalal Gelatin Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3Halal Gelatin Export and Import in China

7.3.1 ChinaHalal Gelatin Export Market

7.3.2 ChinaHalal Gelatin Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for ChinaHalal Gelatin Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact onHalal Gelatin Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2Halal Gelatin Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players ofHalal Gelatin in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. ChinaHalal Gelatin Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key ManufacturersHalal Gelatin Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China ManufacturersHalal Gelatin Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1Halal Gelatin Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Halal Gelatin Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type –Halal Gelatin Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type –Halal Gelatin Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type –Halal Gelatin Sales in China (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type –Halal Gelatin Sales in China (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application –Halal Gelatin Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application –Halal Gelatin Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application –Halal Gelatin Sales in China, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application –Halal Gelatin Sales in China, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

Table 20. Markem-ImajeHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 21. Markem-ImajeHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Videojet Corporate Summary

Table 23. VideojetHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 24. VideojetHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

Table 26. Avery DennisonHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 27. Avery DennisonHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

Table 29. Arca EtichetteHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 30. Arca EtichetteHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Domino Corporate Summary

Table 32. DominoHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 33. DominoHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

Table 35. Weber Packaging SolutionsHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 36. Weber Packaging SolutionsHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Cotao Corporate Summary

Table 38. CotaoHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 39. CotaoHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Khs Corporate Summary

Table 41. KhsHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 42. KhsHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

Table 44. Quadrel Labeling SystemsHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 45. Quadrel Labeling SystemsHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Apacks Corporate Summary

Table 47. ApacksHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 48. ApacksHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Etipack Corporate Summary

Table 50. EtipackHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 51. EtipackHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. ALTECH Corporate Summary

Table 53. ALTECHHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 54. ALTECHHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Label Aire Corporate Summary

Table 56. Label AireHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 57. Label AireHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. XRH Corporate Summary

Table 59. XRHHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 60. XRHHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

Table 62. Espera-WerkeHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 63. Espera-WerkeHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Multivac Corporate Summary

Table 65. MultivacHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 66. MultivacHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

Table 68. Pharmapack AsiaHalal Gelatin Product Offerings

Table 69. Pharmapack AsiaHalal Gelatin Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70.Halal Gelatin Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 71.Halal Gelatin Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 72. ChinaHalal Gelatin Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 73.Halal Gelatin Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 74. ChinaHalal Gelatin Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 75. The Percentage ofHalal Gelatin Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 76. The Percentage ofHalal Gelatin Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 77. DangeguojiaHalal Gelatin Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 78. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 79.Halal Gelatin Downstream Clients in China

Table 80.Halal Gelatin Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1.Halal Gelatin Segment by Type

Figure 2.Halal Gelatin Segment by Application

Figure 3. DangeguojiaHalal Gelatin Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5.Halal Gelatin Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. ChinaHalal Gelatin Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7.Halal Gelatin Sales in China: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share byHalal Gelatin Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – ChinaHalal Gelatin Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application –Halal Gelatin Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – ChinaHalal Gelatin Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -ChinaHalal Gelatin Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. ChinaHalal Gelatin Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. ChinaHalal Gelatin Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. ChinaHalal Gelatin Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of ChinaHalal Gelatin Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of ChinaHalal Gelatin, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for ChinaHalal Gelatin Market in 2020

Figure 23.Halal Gelatin Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24.Halal Gelatin Market Drivers in China

Figure 25.Halal Gelatin Market Restraints in China

…….Continued

