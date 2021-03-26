Global Green Coating Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Direct Selling in Vietnam provides automatic labeling and application of a label to a box or a product usually on a conveyor system. They are time stamped, serialized, or require a variation in every label that is applied to the product or shipping box. Any of these scenarios is easily resolved with automatic printing and application of the label.

This report contains market size and forecasts ofGreen Coating in China, including the following market information:

ChinaGreen Coating Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ChinaGreen Coating Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

ChinaGreen Coating Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in ChinaGreen Coating Market 2019 (%)

The globalGreen Coating market was valued at 525.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 608.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While theGreen Coating market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed theGreen Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact onGreen Coating production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

ChinaGreen Coating Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaGreen Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Print and Apply Labeling

Labeling

ChinaGreen Coating Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaGreen Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharma

Electronics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

TotalGreen Coating Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

TotalGreen Coating Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total ChinaGreen Coating Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total ChinaGreen Coating Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Markem-Imaje

Videojet

Avery Dennison

Arca Etichette

Domino

Weber Packaging Solutions

Cotao

Khs

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Apacks

Etipack

ALTECH

Label Aire

XRH

Espera-Werke

Multivac

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1Green Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 ChinaGreen Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: ChinaGreen Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 ChinaGreen Coating Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 ChinaGreen Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 ChinaGreen Coating Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 TopGreen Coating Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top ChinaGreen Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 ChinaGreen Coating Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 ChinaGreen Coating Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 ChinaGreen Coating Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5Green Coating Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China ManufacturersGreen Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3Green Coating Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1Green Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Green Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Print and Apply Labeling

4.1.3 Labeling

4.2 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food and Beverage

5.1.3 Pharma

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Markem-Imaje

6.1.1 Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Markem-Imaje Business Overview

6.1.3 Markem-ImajeGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Markem-Imaje Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Markem-Imaje Key News

6.2 Videojet

6.2.1 Videojet Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Videojet Business Overview

6.2.3 VideojetGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Videojet Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Videojet Key News

6.3 Avery Dennison

6.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.3.3 Avery DennisonGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.4 Arca Etichette

6.4.1 Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Arca Etichette Business Overview

6.4.3 Arca EtichetteGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Arca Etichette Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Arca Etichette Key News

6.5 Domino

6.5.1 Domino Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Domino Business Overview

6.5.3 DominoGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Domino Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Domino Key News

6.6 Weber Packaging Solutions

6.6.1 Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Weber Packaging Solutions Business Overview

6.6.3 Weber Packaging SolutionsGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Weber Packaging Solutions Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Weber Packaging Solutions Key News

6.7 Cotao

6.6.1 Cotao Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cotao Business Overview

6.6.3 CotaoGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cotao Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Cotao Key News

6.8 Khs

6.8.1 Khs Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Khs Business Overview

6.8.3 KhsGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Khs Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Khs Key News

6.9 Quadrel Labeling Systems

6.9.1 Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Quadrel Labeling Systems Business Overview

6.9.3 Quadrel Labeling SystemsGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Quadrel Labeling Systems Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Quadrel Labeling Systems Key News

6.10 Apacks

6.10.1 Apacks Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Apacks Business Overview

6.10.3 ApacksGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Apacks Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Apacks Key News

6.11 Etipack

6.11.1 Etipack Corporate Summary

6.11.2 EtipackGreen Coating Business Overview

6.11.3 EtipackGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Etipack Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Etipack Key News

6.12 ALTECH

6.12.1 ALTECH Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ALTECHGreen Coating Business Overview

6.12.3 ALTECHGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ALTECH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ALTECH Key News

6.13 Label Aire

6.13.1 Label Aire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Label AireGreen Coating Business Overview

6.13.3 Label AireGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Label Aire Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Label Aire Key News

6.14 XRH

6.14.1 XRH Corporate Summary

6.14.2 XRHGreen Coating Business Overview

6.14.3 XRHGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 XRH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 XRH Key News

6.15 Espera-Werke

6.15.1 Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Espera-WerkeGreen Coating Business Overview

6.15.3 Espera-WerkeGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Espera-Werke Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Espera-Werke Key News

6.16 Multivac

6.16.1 Multivac Corporate Summary

6.16.2 MultivacGreen Coating Business Overview

6.16.3 MultivacGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Multivac Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Multivac Key News

6.17 Pharmapack Asia

6.17.1 Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Pharmapack AsiaGreen Coating Business Overview

6.17.3 Pharmapack AsiaGreen Coating Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Pharmapack Asia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Pharmapack Asia Key News

7Green Coating Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1Green Coating Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 ChinaGreen Coating Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 ChinaGreen Coating Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 ChinaGreen Coating Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key LocalGreen Coating Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key LocalGreen Coating Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key LocalGreen Coating Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key LocalGreen Coating Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion ofGreen Coating Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3Green Coating Export and Import in China

7.3.1 ChinaGreen Coating Export Market

7.3.2 ChinaGreen Coating Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for ChinaGreen Coating Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact onGreen Coating Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2Green Coating Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players ofGreen Coating in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. ChinaGreen Coating Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. ChinaGreen Coating Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. ChinaGreen Coating Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. ChinaGreen Coating Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key ManufacturersGreen Coating Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China ManufacturersGreen Coating Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1Green Coating Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Green Coating Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type –Green Coating Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type –Green Coating Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type –Green Coating Sales in China (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type –Green Coating Sales in China (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application –Green Coating Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application –Green Coating Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application –Green Coating Sales in China, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application –Green Coating Sales in China, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

Table 20. Markem-ImajeGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 21. Markem-ImajeGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Videojet Corporate Summary

Table 23. VideojetGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 24. VideojetGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

Table 26. Avery DennisonGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 27. Avery DennisonGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

Table 29. Arca EtichetteGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 30. Arca EtichetteGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Domino Corporate Summary

Table 32. DominoGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 33. DominoGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

Table 35. Weber Packaging SolutionsGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 36. Weber Packaging SolutionsGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Cotao Corporate Summary

Table 38. CotaoGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 39. CotaoGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Khs Corporate Summary

Table 41. KhsGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 42. KhsGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

Table 44. Quadrel Labeling SystemsGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 45. Quadrel Labeling SystemsGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Apacks Corporate Summary

Table 47. ApacksGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 48. ApacksGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Etipack Corporate Summary

Table 50. EtipackGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 51. EtipackGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. ALTECH Corporate Summary

Table 53. ALTECHGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 54. ALTECHGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Label Aire Corporate Summary

Table 56. Label AireGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 57. Label AireGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. XRH Corporate Summary

Table 59. XRHGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 60. XRHGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

Table 62. Espera-WerkeGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 63. Espera-WerkeGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Multivac Corporate Summary

Table 65. MultivacGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 66. MultivacGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

Table 68. Pharmapack AsiaGreen Coating Product Offerings

Table 69. Pharmapack AsiaGreen Coating Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70.Green Coating Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 71.Green Coating Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 72. ChinaGreen Coating Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 73.Green Coating Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 74. ChinaGreen Coating Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 75. The Percentage ofGreen Coating Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 76. The Percentage ofGreen Coating Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 77. DangeguojiaGreen Coating Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 78. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 79.Green Coating Downstream Clients in China

Table 80.Green Coating Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1.Green Coating Segment by Type

Figure 2.Green Coating Segment by Application

Figure 3. DangeguojiaGreen Coating Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5.Green Coating Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. ChinaGreen Coating Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7.Green Coating Sales in China: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share byGreen Coating Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – ChinaGreen Coating Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application –Green Coating Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – ChinaGreen Coating Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -ChinaGreen Coating Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. ChinaGreen Coating Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. ChinaGreen Coating Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. ChinaGreen Coating Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of ChinaGreen Coating Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of ChinaGreen Coating , 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for ChinaGreen Coating Market in 2020

Figure 23.Green Coating Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24.Green Coating Market Drivers in China

Figure 25.Green Coating Market Restraints in China

…….Continued

