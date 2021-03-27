Portable Ventilator Market: Global Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global Portable Ventilator Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Portable Ventilator market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drgerwerk AG & Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by growing incidences of respiratory failure.Failure of the respiratory system is caused by different kind of infection, injuries, and respiratory diseases. Growing production and investment due to the global emergency is fuelling the demand. A national emergency has taken rise from COVID-19 cases multiplying at a rapid rate; the estimate suggests the world would need ventilators in a million figures over the next two months. The number of COVID-19 cases is growing at such a robust pace; many hospitals will not have enough ventilators available for the patients that need them. Ventilators are one of the most important tools hospitals have for keeping COVID-19 patients in the most critical condition alive. As a result, players in collaboration with technology partners and governments are propelling the production of portable ventilators. However, the high cost of the ventilator is the biggest drawback. But compared to conventional ventilator portable ventilator offer cost relaxation. Based on low-cost advantages, demand expectation may result in bulk.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Portable Ventilator.

Market Segmentation

The entire Portable Ventilator market has been sub-categorized into mode, interface, age group, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Mode

Combined-Mode Ventilation

Pressure-Mode Ventilation

Volume-Mode Ventilation

By Interface

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Invasive Ventilation

By Age Group

Infant/Neonatal Ventilator

Adult/Pediatric Ventilator

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Portable Ventilator market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

