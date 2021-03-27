Travel Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Travel Insurance Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the travel insurance market include Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company, Travelex Insurance Services, Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd., Aviva PLC, Saga Plc, Bajaj Finserv Limited, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., China Life Insurance Company Limited., Prudential Financial Inc. and Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing globalization that has reinforced evolution in the travel market is considered as a major factor that drive the market growth. The aging population purchase the most travel insurance, primarily for international trips that boosts the revenue for travel insurance industry. The consumers are more delicate towards protecting their travel investments due to higher risks of flight cancellations and delays. Also, the factors related to severity of natural disasters in few regions has also prompted the consumers to opt for travel insurance. Rising disposable income levels and favorable and sustainable globalization trends will be a significant factor in driving revenue to the travel insurance market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of travel insurance.

Market Segmentation

The entire travel insurance market has been sub-categorized into type, insurance, application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Medical Expenses

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damages

By Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Application

Domestic Travel

International Travel

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for travel insurance market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

