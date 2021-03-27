Dental Radiology Equipment Market Size | Global Statistics Report 2020 To 2027

The global Dental Radiology Equipment Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the dental radiology equipment market include Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Acteon, VATECH Co. Ltd., Midmark Corp., Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The prevalence of oral diseases and increasing awareness about oral health will drive the demand for dental radiology equipment, which is used for diagnostic purpose. The growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, high incidence of oral cancer will fuel its demand even further. Improving healthcare infrastructure and widening insurance coverage will provide lucrative opportunities for the market to grow. The demand for dental radiology equipment is independent of the increase in the use number of COVID-19 cases since COVID -19 is not a dental issue. The lack of consumer awareness, high price of digital radiography systems and their limitations towards creating high-definition multi-dimensional images are some of the restraining factors that can hamper market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of dental radiology equipment.

Market Segmentation

The entire dental radiology equipment market has been sub-categorized into products and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Products

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Extraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanners

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

By End-User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for dental radiology equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

