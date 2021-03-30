$547 Billion Companies and Eastman Sign Letter of Intent to Accelerate Sustainable Packaging

NEW YORK and KINGSPORT, Tenn. , March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialist materials supplier Eastman today announced an agreement under a Global Letter of Intent that will allow ELC to take significant steps to meet its sustainable packaging goals by 2025 .

Thanks to this agreement, ELC and its brands will begin implementing packaging solutions based on Eastman’s molecular recycling technology and a Renew resin range with a certified composition containing up to 100% recycled raw materials. * This is the first sustainable development agreement between the company Eastman is a leading manufacturer of premium cosmetics driven by the increased use of recycled plastics and recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetics packaging.

“Our suppliers play a key role in helping The Estée Lauder Companies to drive change and innovate in sustainability,” said Roberto Magana , senior vice president and chief procurement officer, The Estée Lauder Companies. Eastman’s molecular recycling technology and their Renew range of products will accelerate our sustainable packaging goals while maintaining the high-quality aesthetics, safety and properties of our prestigious products. We look forward to working with you. ”

Eastman’s offer includes a recently introduced line of molecular-recycled polyesters based on Advanced Circular Recycling technologies. These eco-friendly resins, including Eastman Cristal ™ Renew and Eastman Tritan ™ Renew, are manufactured using up to 100% recycled raw materials, certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) and are chemically indistinguishable from raw materials. from which they were created. They exhibit the same high quality and ease of processing as untreated polymers with purity, gloss, color compatibility and durability as required for cosmetic packaging, while ensuring the highest quality recycled material.

A letter of intent agreement will strengthen ELC’s efforts to achieve sustainable packaging goals. The company has pledged that by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recovered. Moreover, the company will increase the amount of raw materials produced from post-consumer waste in its packaging to 50% in the same year.

“We are proud to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies, one of the world’s most iconic manufacturers of prestigious cosmetics and a true leader in sustainability,” said Scott Ballard , vice president and general manager of Specialist Plastics. – We are delighted to support them in achieving their ambitious sustainability goals now. Together, we can become a shining example of what can be achieved today – not many years in the future – to develop a circular economy. ”

* Recycled material is obtained by placing recycled plastic waste in Eastman Renew resins, following an ISCC certification mass balance procedure.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality skincare, makeup, fragrances and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and regions under brands such as Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger , M A C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown , Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London , Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna , AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo , Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS , BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart +.

Eastman

Eastman company, founded in 1920, is an international manufacturer of specialty materials, offering a wide range of products that can be found in everyday items. In order to significantly improve the quality of life, Eastman works with customers to provide innovative products and solutions while being safe and committed to sustainable development. The company’s innovation-driven growth model leverages world-class technology platforms, customer engagement and the creation of diversified applications to improve its leadership position in attractive end markets such as transportation, construction and consumables. As a company promoting social inclusion and diversity on a global scale, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide, providing services to clients from over 100 countries. The income of the company with its seat inKingsport in the US state of Tennessee , in 2019, amounted to nearly $ 9.3 billion. For more information, visit eastman.com.

