Kingdee International Announces 2020 Annual Results

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (“Kingdee International”, “Kingdee” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“; stock code: 0268.HK) today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the “Reporting Period”). The Group continued to promote its business transformation strategy by focusing on the development and promotion of subscription cloud products. During the Reporting Period, the Group’s Kingdee Cloud business increased by 45.6% year-on-year, accounting for 57% of the total revenue. Due to the strong growth of the subscription-based cloud services, contract liabilities related to subscription services increased by 95.7% year-on-year, Kingdee Cloud’s subscription ARR (annual recurring revenue) was amounted approximately RMB1.0 billion, representing an increase of 58% year-on-year.

During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately RMB3,356 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 0.9%, while revenue from enterprise resource planning (ERP) business decreased by 28.2% year-on-year. The Group’s cloud services business maintained a high growth rate through the execution of its cloud strategy and transformation, with revenue from the cloud services business reaching RMB1,912 million in 2020, representing a year-on-year growth of 45.6%. Loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was approximately RMB335 million, due to the Group’s vigorous implementation of its cloud subscription model transformation strategy, the proactive cessation of sales of some ERP software license products and increased investment in the research and development of cloud products such as Cosmic.

Kingdee International has consistently been honoured by respected global research institutions during the year. According to IDC’s research, Kingdee has grasped the biggest share in the enterprise-grade ERM SaaS (Cloud ERP) and financial SaaS Cloud services industry in China for the forth year, and has retained the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast-growing Chinese enterprises for 16 consecutive years. Kingdee has become the only SaaS company in China which received the 2020 IDC Global SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award, ranking No. 1 in the ERP SaaS Customer Satisfaction. The company was also included in the Hang Seng Indexes Co., Ltd.’s newly established Hang Seng Technology Index as a Top-10 constituent stock (launched on July 27, 2020).

Kingdee Cloud Cosmic strengthened R&D, focused on the self-developed technology innovation to occupy the high-end market of large enterprises

Moving into the EBC era, large enterprises have laid out new requirements for digitalisation platform and industrial internet platform. As the first cloud-native architecture platform in China with the core objective of enabling EBC’s five capabilities, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic has gained the attention of many large enterprises. As at the end of 2020, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic officially released the version V3.0, which continued to accelerate the application research and development, strengthened the technical advantages, and made important upgrades to the platform structure, while also focusing on optimising the system openness.

During the Reporting Period, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic’s revenue recorded approximately RMB190 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 220%. Contracted customers was 367 in 2020, including central enterprises and large state-owned enterprises such as State Power Investment Corporation, China Merchants Group, China Tobacco Yunnan, Hisense, HBIS Digital, Zhejiang Communications Investment and PowerChina Real Estate; also including well-known large enterprises such as HUAWEI, HAECO Xiamen, Kerry Logistics, DIT, and Rongan property. Cosmic has supported industry leaders to achieve improving efficiency and localized innovation out of the digital transformation and business innovation.

Kingdee Cloud Galaxy deepened industry digital intelligence empowerment, becoming a star product for medium-sized enterprises

Kingdee Cloud Galaxy provided comprehensive solutions for the close-loop of enterprise value chain, including Omni-channel Marketing Cloud, Smart Accounting Cloud, Smart Manufacturing Cloud, Smart Supply Chain Cloud, PLM R&D Cloud, etc., and innovated in remote customer engagement and marketing and upgraded online implementation platform, realized the quick launch of subscription products which efficiently helped enterprises restructure digital enterprise capability, using digital empowerment to accelerate transformation and upgrade of enterprises.

During the Reporting Period, Kingdee Cloud Galaxy continued to grow steadily, achieving a revenue of approximately RMB1,141 million, representing a year-on-year increase of over 31.4%, dollar retention rate remained above 86% and accumulated over 17,200 customers, including Huawei Marine, iFlytek, MEGVII, Yanjin Shop Food, Seamild Foods, Yuan Qi Sen Lin, RLX Technology, CYG SUNRI and other well-known enterprise customers. Galaxy has become the choice of many new economy enterprises and industry unicorns, to realize innovation and high growth.

Kingdee Cloud Stellar focused on the integrated solution of operation + management to build a service platform for the growth of small and micro enterprises

During the Reporting Period, Kingdee released Kingdee Cloud Stellar, a new service platform for smart growth of small and micro enterprises based on the Cosmic platform, which focused on online operation and digital management of small enterprises, empowered enterprises with the three characteristics of “new accounting & taxation, new marketing and new business model”. It provides SaaS services such as Finance Cloud, Tax Cloud, Purchase, Sale & Inventory Cloud and Ordering Mall, etc., and supported small enterprises to quickly restore production after the pandemic, customer acquisitions and expansion of revenue sources, intelligent management and real-time decision-making. In addition, Kingdee Jingdou Cloud achieved a 62.4% growth in subscription revenue, with over 160,000 cumulative customers and dollar retention rate of approximately 76%.

Multi-field cloud deployment, deep cultivation in industry with best practice

During the Reporting Period, EAS Cloud focused on upgrading tax control in the digital age, integrating business and finance, improving efficiency through data intelligence, and promoting cloud migration for existing customers. Kingdee Guanyi Cloud released the Cosmic e-commerce cloud version. Cloud-Hub quickly launched solutions such as “Health Check-In” and audio and video conferencing. Kingdee Finance has successively won awards such as recommended products by the Bureau of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises of the MIIT of China. Wojia Cloud service project has covered 165 cities across the country, and newly signed with the top 100 properties such as Lushang, Shenzhen Science Park and Logan Property.

