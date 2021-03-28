PEM SCP Marketreseach hydrogen production technology research and development center that will advance green hydrogen development

As one of China’s largest manufacturers of power equipment, Shanghai Electric is leading the development of green hydrogen as part of China’s clean energy drive. During this year’s two meetings, the fourteenth five-year plan, in which green hydrogen plays an important role, was actively discussed. With strong government support and broad industry interest, 2021 is emerging as year zero for the hydrogen energy industry.

Currently, Shanghai Electric and the Dalian Institute have reached a preliminary agreement on the industrial development path for new energy generation of electricity and the production of hydrogen from electrolyzed water. As part of the cooperation, both will continue to improve the transformation potential of PEM electrolyte hydrogen production, accelerate the development of competitive PEM electrolyte hydrogen products, and promote industrial applications and scenarios. In addition, they will continue to conduct intensive collaboration across the entire hydrogen-energy industry chain in order to accelerate the entire industrialization.

Hydrogen energy has the greatest potential of any current form of clean energy, and the key to its development lies in its production. Currently, hydrogen production is mainly from fossil fuels, hydrogen recovery and purification from industrial by-products, and production from water electrolysis. These processes lead to significant carbon emissions. The rapid development of PEM water electrolysis systems worldwide in recent years has made it possible for current technologies to achieve zero carbon emissions and thus realize green, clean hydrogen. This breakthrough will be instrumental in helping China achieve its carbon peak and CO2 neutrality goals.

The market potential for hydrogen production from electrolyzed water is enormous. It is projected that by 2050, hydrogen energy will account for about 10% of the Chinese energy market, with demand reaching 60 million tons and annual production value exceeding 10 trillion RMB. The Hydrogen: The Tracking Energy Integration report, published by the International Energy Agency in June 2020, notes that both the number of global electrolysis hydrogen production projects and the installed capacity have increased significantly, with the output increasing by 1 MW per year 2010 rose sharply to more than 25 MW in 2019. Much of the excitement comes from the fact that hydrogen has the potential to to join the ranks of natural gas as an energy resource that plays a central role in international trade, with the possibility of even replacing it one day. In the PwC study “2020 The Dawn of Green Hydrogen”, the consulting firm predicts that experimental hydrogen will reach 530 million tons by the middle of the century.

Shanghai Electric put its focus on hydrogen energy years ago, as this has great growth potential as one of the new energy technologies of the future and, in particular, offers the possibility of driving new energy vehicles. In 2016, Shanghai Electric’s central research institute began investing in R&D for key fuel cell systems and stack technologies. In the yearIn 2020, the fuel cell engine independently developed by Shanghai Electric, which has an output of 66 kW and can start at cold temperatures as low as -30 ° C, passed the inspection test of the National Motor Vehicle Product Quality Inspection Center. It uses the hydrogen circulation system developed by Shanghai Electric, which delivers powerful performance and impressive endurance, and has the potential to replace gasoline and diesel engines in commercial vehicles.

As technology has matured, hydrogen has entered a phase of accelerated industrialization. Shanghai Electric is seizing the opportunities to advance its development and the green energy transition. As part of this effort, Shanghai Electric established a Hydrogen Energy Division in 2020 to further accelerate development and usher in a new era of green, clean energy.

As one of the largest manufacturers of energy systems in China , Shanghai Electric continues to drive development and innovation in the field of new energies with its skills in the areas of project development, marketing, investment and financing as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). The company has a synergetic basis and resource advantages in the entire industrial chain from upstream energy generation to downstream chemical metallurgy. The combined elements will accelerate Shanghai Electric’s entry into the hydrogen production space.

Currently, Shanghai Electric has set up a number of leading demonstration projects for the integrated energy hydrogen industry in Ningdong base, one of the four demonstration zones for the modern coal chemical industry in China . These include the Ningdong Energy Base “source-grid-load-storage-hydrogen” project, which integrates renewable energy generation, energy storage, hydrogen production from electrolysis and the entire industrial chain of green chemistry / metallurgy.

In December 2020, Shanghai Electric signed a collaboration agreement to develop a “source-grid-load-storage-hydrogen” energy project in Otog Front Banner, Inner Mongolia. Equipped with large-scale electrochemical energy storage and hydrogen production facilities, the project will build a massive new energy generation base and the Help the region to have an efficient supply of cold, heat, electricity, steam and hydrogen energy.

