SCP Marketreseach Receives CE Certification and Launches Highly Sensitive, Rapid Antigenic Test Kit for Diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 in Europe, Using Silver Halide Amplification Technology Since 2011, Fujifilm has been marketing rapid diagnostic tests and reagents dedicated to influenza and other infectious diseases, using its patented “silver amplification immunochromatography” method. This system has been adopted by many medical institutions in Japan as a high sensitivity antigen test capable of detecting viruses and bacteria even when the viral or bacterial load is low, at the onset of illness.

Fujifilm can confirm that its highly sensitive antigenic assay based on silver amplification immunochromatography is also suitable for SARS-CoV-2. The company has developed an antigen test kit that can quickly and meticulously study the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in samples, and detect the virus at an early stage and with a relatively low viral load. Results are produced in 10 to 13 minutes.

“During the pandemic, Fujifilm supported the global community of healthcare professionals in the complex management of the emergency,” said Mr. Masaharu Fukumoto , senior vice president of the medical systems division at FUJIFILM Europe GmbH. “It has done this through its diagnostic and AI / IT solutions so that patients with COVID-19 can be treated with the utmost care and precision. Today, we are able to provide further support for the early diagnosis of COVID-19, through rapid antigen testing, capable of providing a highly sensitive result for early detection. We used our patented silver amplification immunochromatography method, which amplifies signal particles over 100 times and increases sensitivity, and which has the potential to improve detection in more asymptomatic patients with the COVID virus. 19 at an early stage. ”

Fujifilm’s rapid antigen test uses samples collected by nasopharyngeal swabs and can be performed in dedicated sites such as in a hospital environment, resulting in a faster result than current laboratory tests.

The Fujifilm Group has also contributed to accelerating the detection of SARS-CoV-2 by providing PCR test reagents and reagents for use with the fully automated “μTASWako g1” *** 5 immoassay system, capable of perform simple, rapid and fully automated PCR tests (the μTASWako g1 and its SARS-CoV-2 reagents are currently only available in Japan). By providing a wide range of products and services that meet the needs of frontline healthcare professionals, the Fujifilm Group continues to contribute to improving the efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 tests and improving the quality of medical care.

To learn more about SILVER AMPLIFICATION TECHNOLOGY, click here and read the tech review or find out more by watching the animated video .

** Immunochromatography is a test method in which a sample (eg nasopharyngeal swab) is processed into a reagent. If the sample contains a test substance (eg virus), this will bind to a labeled antibody in the reagent to generate an immune complex. When the complex is captured by an antibody coated beforehand along a detection line, this line becomes colored, indicating a positive result (containing antigens). The method produces results easily and quickly, and is therefore frequently used to detect an infectious disease which requires prompt treatment.

*** 5 Medical device with notification number 27B3X00024000016, manufactured and marketed by FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates more than 50 group companies and branches in Europe , and employs more than 4,500 people in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, based in Düsseldorf, Germany, operating as a strategic headquarters for the region. Across Europe, Fujifilm entities are present in a variety of industries, including medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphics systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the past 20 years, the company has focused more on healthcare, from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the full spectrum of patient care, in addition to research, development and manufacture of advanced treatments, gene therapies and vaccines, while providing cell culture media and solutions. of regenerative medicine.

For more information, please visit: www.fujifilm.eu

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Based in Tokyo , Japan, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation provides cutting-edge solutions to a wide range of global industries by leveraging its vast knowledge and foundational technologies developed in its constant pursuit of innovation. Its patented core technologies contribute to various fields including healthcare, graphics systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and documentary products. These products and services are based on its broad portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the company recorded worldwide revenue of $ 21 billion,for a dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental management and good corporate citizenship.

