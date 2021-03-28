$500,000 to Support Renewable Energy Adoption in Multifamily Housing SCP Marketreseach

Gardner Capital aims to change that. A family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, Gardner Capital is expanding access to clean energy with grants and soft loans up to $500,000 for both individuals and businesses submitting innovative proposals.

“Gardner Capital firmly believes in the value of investing in people and businesses with innovative ideas while furthering our mission of improving lives through clean energy and affordable housing, and we are thrilled to make it easier to use renewable energy in multifamily housing with this new fund,” said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital.

Applicants can apply for funding on Gardner Capital’s website; funding is capped at $25,000 for any one specific proposal (subject to waiver for special considerations). All proposals that focus on increasing access to, or adoption of, renewable energy (or renewable energy related projects) will be considered with a preference for proposals that are also focused on serving low to moderate income families or other underserved populations and communities.

With more than $1 billion of equity placed in the alternative investment energy industry, chiefly solar energy and affordable housing, Gardner Capital also helps investors interested in expanding their exposure to the increasing popular solar energy asset class and expects to deploy additional capital in future funds under Gardner Capital’s Alternative Investments Platform.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

