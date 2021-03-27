SCP Marketreseach: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc.

Vroom and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2021, post-market, the Company announced its Q4 and Full Year 2020 financial results, disclosing that fourth quarter “Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit” as well as a fourth quarter increase in net loss from 41.9% to $60.7 million.

On this news, shares of Vroom plummeted $12.29 per share, or 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Zawatsky v. Vroom, Inc., et al., 21-cv-02477.

