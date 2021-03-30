Mar. 30, 2021 Companies and Eastman Sign Global Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Sustainable Packaging

Experience the interactive multichannel press release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8843651-eastman-estee-lauder-companies-sustainable-packaging-global-mou/

With the agreement, ELC and its portfolio of brands will immediately deploy packaging solutions enabled by Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and its portfolio of Renew resins with up to 100% certified recycled content. * This is the first sustainability-based agreement between Eastman and a major Prestige -Beauty House and will help drive the increased use of recycled and / or recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetic packaging.

“Our suppliers play a critical role in helping The Estée Lauder Companies keep moving the needle and innovating about sustainability,” said Roberto Magana , senior vice president and chief procurement officer, The Estée Lauder Companies. “Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew products will help meet the company’s sustainable packaging goals while maintaining the high-quality aesthetics, safety and performance of our prestigious products. We look forward to working with you.” with you.”

Eastman’s portfolio includes a newly launched line of molecularly recycled polyesters made through Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling. These sustainable plastics, which include Eastman Cristal ™ Renew and Eastman Tritan ™ Renew, are made with up to 100% ISCC-certified recycled content * and are chemically indistinguishable from their conventional counterparts. They are characterized by the same high quality and ease of processing as new polymers and at the same time offer the clarity, gloss, color compatibility and durability that cosmetic packaging requires – and all of this with first-class recycled content.

The letter of intent will further promote ELC’s focus on its sustainable packaging goals. The company has committed that by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or reusable. In addition, the company will increase the proportion of post-consumer recycled material in its packaging by up to 50% in the same year.

“We are proud to work with The Estee Lauder Companies, a world famous prestige beauty company and a real pioneer in sustainability,” said Scott Ballard , vice president and general manager of specialty plastics division of Eastman “We look forward to. Them to help achieve their ambitious sustainability goals now. Together we can provide a shining example of what is possible today – and not in years to come – to advance the circular economy. ”

* The recycled portion is achieved by allocating the recycled plastic waste to Eastman Renew resins using an ISCC certified mass balance process.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of premium skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names such as Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger , MAC, La Mer, Bobbi Brown , Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London , Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna , AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo , Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart + sold.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/