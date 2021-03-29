$ 141.05 Billion Growth in Global Courier, Express, And Parcel Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., and Aramex International LLC among others | Technavio

The courier, express, and parcel market is expected to grow by USD 141.05 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the courier, express, and parcel market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The courier, express, and parcel market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Healthcare Logistics Market – Global healthcare logistics market is segmented by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices), service (transportation and warehousing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Logistics Market – Global logistics market is segmented by end-user (consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Major Three Courier, Express, And Parcel Market Participants:

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a variety of services such as ltl trucking, general freight, warehousing, trans-loading, and others.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Courier services, Taxi truck services, and Other services. The company offers courier services such as local distribution, national distribution, and others.

Aramex International LLC

Aramex International LLC operates its business through segments such as International express, Freight forwarding, Domestic express, Logistics, and Other operations. The company offers several transportation and logistic services in Middle East countries including Bahrain, Egypt, and others.

