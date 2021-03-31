The SCP Marketreseach – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report has been added to Global Celiac Disease Epidemiology Forecast 2021

This ‘Celiac Disease (CD) – Epidemiology Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Celiac Disease (CD) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Celiac Disease (CD) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The total prevalent population of Celiac Disease in the 7 major markets was 6,450,607 in 2020 which is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 0.53% during the study period (2018-2030).

The total 7MM diagnosed prevalent cases of Celiac Disease in 2020 were 1,403,779 out of which the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of this disease were in the United States, which was 701,718 which is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.0% during the study period (2018-2030).

According to the estimates by the publisher, 252,618 and 449,099 cases of males and females were in the United States, in 2020.

In the United States, the number of cases of Classical, Non-classical and Sub-clinical were 189,464, 364,893 and 147,361 respectively, in 2020.

In the United States the maximum number of cases of Celiac Disease were in the age group of 19-39 with 256,127 cases in 2020, while the lowest number of cases were in the age group >80 with 14,034 cases in 2020.

In the EU5 countries the total prevalent population of Celiac Disease was maximum in Germany with 742,796 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 660,156 cases in 2020. While, the least number of cases were in Spain, i.e., 430,359 in 2020.

In Japan, the prevalence of Celiac Disease was 66,130 in 2020.

Report Highlights

Ten Year Forecast of Celiac Disease (CD)

7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD)

Through several secondary sources it is quite evident that the prevalence of Celiac Disease (CD) is higher among females than in males.

The publisher has analyzed type-based data for Celiac Disease (CD). Celiac Disease (CD) can be of three types based on this data, namely, Classical, Non-classical and Sub-clinical Celiac Disease.

The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), wherein various age groups have been considered, such as 0-18, 19-39, 49-59, 60-79 and >80. Moreover, the prevalence of Celiac Disease (CD) is maximum in the 19-39 age group.

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Celiac Disease (CD)?

What is the historical Celiac Disease (CD) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Celiac Disease (CD) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Celiac Disease (CD)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Celiac Disease (CD) during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Celiac Disease (CD) market.

Quantify patient share distribution in the 7MM for Celiac Disease (CD).

The Celiac Disease (CD) epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

The Celiac Disease (CD) epidemiology model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the ten-year forecast period using reputable sources.

