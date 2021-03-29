Germany Diabetes Market Report 2020-2025: Market is Expected to be $12 Billion – Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices

The “Germany Diabetes Market, by Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Germany Diabetes Market is expected to be USD 12 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Diabetes mellitus is a significant public health problem and one of the biggest challenges for healthcare systems all over Germany. The prevalence of known type 1 & 2 diabetes in the German adult population is very high; also, it is considered that a high number of patients are not yet diagnosed with the disease.

Due to an ageing population and unhealthy lifestyle, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes is expected to increase steadily over the next few years. High-quality care, including adequate monitoring, control of risk factors and active self-management are the key factors for preventing costly and burdensome micro- and macrovascular complications in German patients with type 2 diabetes.

In this report, Germany Diabetic market is segmented into four parts; Insulin Pen, CGM, SMBG, and Insulin Pump. All the four insulin delivery devices segment mentioned above are growing year on year. With the rising incidences of diabetic problems, various digital care solutions have been introduced in the country to help people with diabetes.

Robert Koch Institute (RKI), The German federal disease control and prevention research institute has been developing a public health surveillance system. It focuses on long-term data, collection of comparable and ensuring the establishment of efficient surveillance structures for monitoring relevant indicators of diabetes.

In 2019, a country-wide campaign, called ‘Sche1sstyp’, was initiated by the Germany-based research centre, Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen. The campaign addresses the prevention and early detection of type 1 diabetes. In June 2019, the 2nd World Conference on Diabetes and Endocrinology was organized in Berlin, which included various research presentations provided by global leaders in diabetes and endocrinology. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has affected the Germany Diabetes market. For people living with diabetes, it is essential to take precautions to avoid the virus if possible.

