SCP research: The Chinese distillery Xifeng Group is dedicated to the international marketing of a Baijiu that is shaped by the culture of the Silk Road

Given the double pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic downturn in 2020, the company had sales of 6.3 billion yuan, with sales of self-managed products increasing 100 percent.

In accordance with the development of a “double economic cycle” promoted by China , in which the domestic and international markets stimulate each other, but the domestic market is the mainstay, the Xifeng Group has kept an eye on the international market and accelerated its activities there.

The company has signed contracts with many overseas dealers and has plans to cooperate with many overseas dealers in order to expand its presence in the international market.

In 2020, the Xifeng Group strongly promoted the strategy of “high-quality and national development” and implemented the national store layout “4 plus 6 plus 16”, namely four strategic zones, six special zones and 16 provincial branches and international departments. Zhang Zheng , party leader and chairman of the company , said .

Chang’an, the name of Xi’an in ancient times, was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road . The Xifeng Baijiu is shaped by this spirit and is an honorable Baijiu brand that honors the culture of the Silk Road , explained Zhang.

The company will take full advantage of the location advantage of the Belt and Road to build a cultural tourism experience zone that includes the planting, production and brewing of raw grain, the harvest experience, cultural dissemination and the development of a particularly high-quality Baijiu and further enhances the customer experience, to further market the Chinese Baijiu, he added.

