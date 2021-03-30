$ 20.5K Assessment Series Brings Precise Fire Detection and Perimeter Protection to the Mass Market

HeatPro, a new series of thermal cameras designed to deliver deterrents and alerts. economically accessible for all types of climates. It is especially useful in fire prevention and perimeter protection applications.

Hikvision HeatPro: Simplified Professional Protection (PRNewsfoto / Hikvision)

The HeatPro series cameras feature deep learning thermal video analytics for perimeter protection, object temperature measurement, and fire detection with real-time alarms. Features such as accurate classification of people and vehicles, visual and audible alarms for perimeter protection, and rapid temperature fluctuation alarms for fire prevention make them ideal for small and medium-sized business applications.

Perimeter defense with artificial intelligence

By securing a perimeter, higher accuracy and lower incidence of false alarms can help reduce operating costs. The HeatPro series achieves this by developing powerful video analytics based on deep learning algorithms that radically reduce false alarms.

The cameras focus on short-range perimeter protection (0 to 50 meters), where they offer target detection and classification. The use of artificial intelligence means that cameras can distinguish between a person and a vehicle. This is especially useful when the two targets are close to each other. Traditionally they can only be recognized as a “target”, but smart algorithms mean they can be detected separately, increasing accuracy.

Thermal cameras can also easily locate potential threats in zero visibility conditions, where a conventional camera could not. They do this by detecting the emission of latent radiation from an object, so they are not dependent on visible light. This means that they can work in all weather conditions and even in the darkest night. They also do not emit light, which means that their presence is not obvious and makes them useful in scenarios where they must be hidden.

The HeatPro series is also designed for quick and efficient installation, with a simple three-step implementation that reduces setup time to 30 seconds. Traditionally, thermal cameras require specialized engineers to set up and check, which takes additional time and effort. HeatPro cameras have been designed with the time and effort required to install in mind; they are easier to install, so installers can spend more time on the correct settings for optimal performance and the lowest possible incidence of false alarms.

Temperature measurement for fire prevention

The HeatPro series also has the ability to measure temperature. This process is very useful in circumstances where overheating could cause fires. The camera can provide non-contact temperature measurement for fast and visible detection. This means that earlier action can be taken, which could prevent a fire from the start. The camera can activate a fire alarm faster than a smoke sensor.

The temperature measurement function can also be used to help verify any possible overheating incidents and troubleshoot problems.

The series includes several models and different options, with bullet and dome shapes and single or dual spectrum lenses. Cameras can be integrated into a variety of solutions; for example, they work seamlessly with network video recorders, AX PRO alarm systems, and even Hik-Connect to receive real-time mobile alerts by phone. They can be used in a variety of settings, including residential buildings, offices, construction sites, parking lots, businesses, and warehouses.

