Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market worth $15.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market by Component (Equipment and Services[Designing & Consulting, Integration & Deployment]), Equipment (Microwave, Millimetre Wave, Sub-6 Ghz), Network Technology (5G, 4G, and 3G & 2G), and Region – Global forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period. The Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market is fuelled by the growth in the number of mobile subscribers and the success of 4G and 5G around the world. Moreover, the trend of companies investing more on adoption of small cells and reduced total cost of ownership is driving the adoption of mobile and wireless backhaul solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market”

165 – Tables

46 – Figures

195 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1034

By Components, the Equipment segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Equipment segment of the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market is projected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. The Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market consists of hardware equipment which can carry signals through links between two cell sites. Depending upon various factors, such as frequency, capacity, range, and data transmission rate, a wireless backhaul equipment makes it easier to install backhaul services in geographies where fiber deployment is not possible.

By Services, the Design and Consulting segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Under the Services segment, the designing and consulting segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The designing and consulting services help clients achieve a strong business mechanism and decision-making skills. They help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising Return on Investments (RoIs). They can be customized, are easily applicable, and deliver maximum product assurance.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1034

By region, Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific holds a strong position in the global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, owing to large-scale investments by organizations on developing telecom infrastructures. Many major players have their headquarters in the region such as NEC, ZTE and Fujitsu. The major growth drivers for this region include government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure.

Market Players

Major vendors in the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market include Ericssom (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), ZTE (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Broadcom (US), Ceragon (Israel), Aviat (US), and SIAE (Italy).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

5G Core Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Network Function (Access and Mobility Management Function, Policy Control Function, Unified Data Management), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premises), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/5g-core-market-136573849.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’ flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/