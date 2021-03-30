Q-TOF Mass Spectrometer Market Application- Future Growth Reserach 2021-2027

Q-TOF spectrometer refers to quadrupole time of flight mass spectrometer. Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique, which is used to identify unknown compounds/mass in the sample along with their chemical properties, and molecular structure. A mass spectrometer is an instrument, which converts given sample into gaseous ions and separates them by mass to charge ratio. The instruments consists of three major components such as ion source, analyzer, and detector system. Q-TOF Mass Spectrometer identifies the mass of compound, according to their flight time in detector system. Each mas of compound has a unique flight time for a specific distance.

One of the major applications of the mass spectrometer include drug testing and food contamination detection. The governments are implementing strict laws against the drug use and food contamination. For instance, according to Coherent Market Analysis, the drug testing instrument market reached US$ 8.62 Billion in 2019, globally and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The mass spectrometer tests the human fluids for the presence of the steroid or chemicals. Thus, increasing demand for the drug testing and food testing is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Which are Compay Profile Plays Major Role in Q-TOF Mass Spectrometer (AML) Market?

Major players operating in the global Q-TOF mass spectrometer market include Ab sciex, Advion Inc, Agilent Technologies, Bruker, Jeol usa, Leco corporation, Perkinelmer Inc, Shimadazu corporation, Thermofisher scientific Inc, and Waters Corporation.

What are the Key Segments in the Market By Types?

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies,

• Academic and Research Institutes,

• Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

• Others

What are the Key Segments in the Market By End-use Sector ?

• Drug Testing and Discovery

• Food Contamination Detection

• Pesticide Residue Analysis

• Isotope Ratio Determination

• Protein Identification

• Carbon Dating

• Others

