$ 7.35 Billion Growth in Global Human-Centric Lighting Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Controlled Lighting Corp., Glamox Group, and Legrand SA among others | Technavio

The human-centric lighting market is expected to grow by USD 7.35 bn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the human-centric lighting market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human-Centric Lighting Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The human-centric lighting market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Global Lighting Market – Global lighting market is segmented by type (LED technology and Traditional technology), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and application (General lighting, Automotive lighting, and Backlighting).

Global Street Lighting Market – Global street lighting market is segmented by Technology (LED and Traditional) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Controlled Lighting Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers human-centric lighting that has been researched and designed to improve sleep regularity, alertness, mood, visual acuity and productivity.

Glamox Group operates its business through segments such as Professional Building Solutions (PBS) and Global Marine & Offshore. The company offers human-centric lighting which has extensive experience in tailoring HCL solutions across various industries.

