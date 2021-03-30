Adopt Technologies Named to Forbes Magazine’s List of the Best Management Consulting Firms in America for the Second Year in a Row

Adopt Technologies (www.adopttechnologies.com) today announced the company has been named for the second year in a row to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, in the IT Strategy Category. Adopt is the only Arizona company to make the list.

Adopt Technologies appears on the IT Strategy list alongside industry giants like Bain, IBM, Cisco, KPMG, Oracle, and Dell.

One year after the Covid-19 pandemic upended the business world, the role of management consultants, responsible for guiding organizations through disruption, is more important than ever before. While the industry was not immune to the economic effects of the crisis—its market size shrinking 8% to $236.2 billion in 2020, according to IBISWorld—it’s on the rebound, expected to grow 2.3% to $241.6 billion this year. Now, the challenge for companies becomes identifying those consultancies best equipped to help them navigate the transformation ahead.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to simplify this process by producing our annual ranking of America’s best management consulting firms. The list, compiled by surveying more than 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000-plus senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years, is divided into 16 sectors—from aerospace and defense to financial institutions—and 16 functional areas—including strategy, sustainability and digital transformation.

Commenting on the recognition, Brett Helgeson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Adopt Technologies said:

“Being recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms is an incredible honor and receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year is outstanding. The hard work and success Adopt Technologies team members are having in their pursuit of relentless client service through the recommendations, development, implementation, and support of IT solutions that help drive our client’s businesses forward, is truly validated when recognized by such reputable publications like Forbes Magazine. Additionally, this is a great example of why Adopt Technologies is both a destination employer and IT Partner.”

Helgeson added that it’s “even more of a testament given the list comprises only 230 companies in its entirety, a significant percentage of which have international presence and operations.”

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/