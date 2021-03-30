Outlook on the Mixed Signal IC Global Market to 2026 – Key Industry Analysis and Forecasts

The “Global Mixed Signal IC Market By Type (Mixed Signal SoC, Microcontroller and Data Converter), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive, and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added

The Global Mixed Signal IC Market size is expected to reach $141.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. A mixed IC is considered as the combination of digital and analog IC on a single chip. Using these ICs, analog signals like light, sound, and heat can be converted into digital signals for processing electronic products. Mixed-signal ICs find considerable applications in automotive, security & surveillance, consumer electronics, communications, healthcare, IoT, and industrial equipment. Due to their dual ability, these ICs are extensively adopted in order to convert analog into digital and digital into analog.

One of the major drivers for the market growth includes its’ high demand in test & measurement devices. Mixed-signal ICs are increasingly being used for test & measurement instruments like digital oscilloscope, weigh use, spectrum analyzers, and precision measurement. Using mixed-signal ICs, manufacturers of the electronics industry can develop highly accurate components and devices, which are highly demanded from OEMs. Mixed-signal ICs play an important role in test and measurement systems as the data processing rate is high while at the same time keeping high accuracy. With the help of mixed-signal ICs, it becomes easier to transform analog signals into a digital image/signal that further aids in making the accurate decision.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused disturbances in the supply chain, a shutdown of business, uncertain scenarios in the stock market, and expands the panic situation among customer segments. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the manufacturing process of various industries such as semiconductors & electronics. The demand & supply chain is further disrupted by trade barriers. Administrations of various countries have imposed strict lockdown regulations and have close down industries on a temporary basis, which negatively impacted the overall manufacturing process.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Mixed Signal SoC, Microcontroller and Data Converter. In 2019, the mixed-signal SoC segment acquired the major revenue share. This is because mixed-signal SoCs find potential application across various end-use industries like consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, military & defense, medical & healthcare, and automotive. In addition, the adoption of mixed-signal SoCs is significantly boosted by its low power consumption. Using mixed-signal SoC, not only the size but also the power consumption can be reduced. As a result, the reliability of the overall framework gets superior, which is a major factor behind its adoption.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive, and Others. On the basis of end-use, the consumer electronics segment procured the maximum revenue of the global mixed-signal IC market in 2019. There is high adoption of mixed-signal IC in mobile phones and electronics, due to substantial development of the telecommunication, electronics, and other industries. The global mixed-signal IC market is expected to grow due to the advent of the 5G network & high demand for low-power consumption devices.

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America emerged as one of the leading regions; although, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a quick rate in comparison to other regions. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be fuelled due to the factors like a surge in demand for consumer applications, high adoption of 5G technology, and low power consumption by mixed-signal ICs.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Intel Corporation, Telephonics Corporation (Griffon Corporation), and Ensilica Limited.

