Quicklly Expands Industry-Leading Digital Marketplace to New York-New Jersey Metro Area

On the heels of a remarkable $1.27 million pre-seed funding round, Quicklly, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive Indian and South Asian food marketplace, today announced the expansion of their footprint to now serve customers in the New York-New Jersey Metropolitan Area.

With a delivery range that stretches from Journal Square to Manhattan, Hoboken, Edison, and up to Long Island, Quicklly is now making the savory tastes, smells, and offerings of New Jersey’s India Square more accessible to customers within a 20+ mile radius. Affectionately known to locals as “Little India,” or “Little Gujarat,” India Square and the family-owned businesses that populate the streets contribute to the city’s vibrancy and energy. At launch, stores and restaurants ranging from Apna Bazar, DMART, Minar Halal Meat, Rajbhog, Bikanervala, and many more will be available for pickup or delivery through Quicklly’s user-friendly website and app.

“From the beginning, I’ve been inspired by the problem the founders of Quicklly set out to solve – enabling small business owners to compete in a digital market. Quicklly has built a marketplace that is used by hundreds of small business owners in the restaurant and grocery space and is continuing to grow rapidly in a niche market,” said Pritesh Velankar, Early Investor and Quicklly Board Member. “As a customer, I’m able to simplify and consolidate my grocery and meal orders on a single app, and I’m thrilled that Quicklly is extending these services to South Asian communities in New York and New Jersey.”

Quicklly is currently on track to have more than 150 small businesses, including grocery stores and restaurants across the New York-New Jersey Metro Area, Greater Chicago, and San Francisco Bay Area enabled through its proprietary digital platform by the end of 2021. The breakthrough business has grown 2X-3X every year since its founding and saw its business quadruple in 2020.

“At our core, our mission is to leverage the power of our proprietary technology to give small and family-owned grocery and food businesses a simple and scalable way to offer their best to their customers,” said Keval Raj and Hanish, Quicklly’s Co-Founders. “Through our fully-equipped digital storefronts, customer-friendly interface, extensive range for same-day delivery, and significantly lower fee structure, we are now helping Indian and South Asian businesses across the country connect more seamlessly with their customers.”

The simplified ordering process on quicklly.com allows customers to save time by removing the need for shopping trips that would have required multiple stops and taken most of the day. Now, at the click of a button, Quicklly customers can order groceries or meals online, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment with the click of a button. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com.

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation’s most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and soon will be expanding nationwide. Learn more

