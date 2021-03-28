Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market worth $ 14.94 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market” by Product (Single-wafer spray systems, Single-wafer cryogenic systems, Batch immersion cleaning systems, Batch spray cleaning systems, and Scrubbers), by Wafer Size (125mm, 200mm, and 300mm), By Technology (Wet Chemistry-Based Cleaning Technology, Etch Cleaning Technology, and Front Side up Cleaning Technology), by Application (MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Device, LED, Interposer, and Others), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market was valued at USD 7.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.94 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.21 % from 2021 to 2028.

Growing adoption of MEMS technology in patient monitoring devices to help revive the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) is increasing owing to their growing adoption in conventional and modern applications, such as medical devices, communication systems, automotive sensor devices, and inertial sensing systems. The miniature design of MEMS is a major contributing factor to its adoption in various applications. Due to their smaller size, MEMS can be used in almost all electronic devices, which is further pushing the demand for MEMS in the semiconductor market. MEMS technology has captured the largest market share of consumer electronics and automotive industries and gaining momentum in industrial, healthcare, and smart farming applications. MEMS devices have experienced a surge in demand from the healthcare sector during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, owning to its increasing application for portable patient monitoring devices used by healthcare workers and medical institutions globally.

The major players in the market are Falcon Process Systems, Inc., Cleaning Technologies Group, Solid State Equipment, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited, Kla Tencor Corp., Yeild Engineering Systems, Inc., FSI International, Semsysco GmbH, and Modutek Corporation

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market On the basis of Product, Wafer Size, Technology, Application, and Geography.

