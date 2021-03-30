2021-22 Companies and Eastman sign a global memorandum of understanding for more sustainable packaging

You can find the interactive multichannel report here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8843651-eastman-estee-lauder-companies-sustainable-packaging-global-mou/

Through this agreement, ELC and its brand portfolio will begin to integrate packaging solutions enabled by Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and Renew’s portfolio of 100% certified recycled content. * This is the first agreement between Eastman and a major prestigious cosmetics company to help increase increased use of recycled and / or recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetics packaging.

“Our suppliers play a key role in helping Estée Lauder Companies continue to move forward and think innovatively about sustainability,” said Roberto Magana , senior vice president and general manager, Estée Lauder Companies. to manage the achievement of the company’s sustainable packaging goals while maintaining the high quality of aesthetics, safety and performance of our prestigious products. We look forward to working with them. ”

Eastman’s portfolio includes a newly introduced line of molecularly recycled polyesters made using Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technology. These sustainable resins, which include Eastman Cristal® Renew and Eastman Tritan® Renew, are manufactured using up to 100% recycled content with International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) * and are chemically indistinguishable from their old counterparts. They exhibit the same high quality and ease of processing as the original polymers with requirements for purity, gloss, color compatibility and durability in cosmetics packaging – while providing first-class recycled content.

The MOU will further direct ELC towards the identified sustainable packaging goals. The company has committed itself that by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recyclable or recoverable. In addition, the company will increase the amount of recycled material per consumer by up to 50% in the same year.

“We are proud to partner with Estée Lauder Companies, one of the world’s most iconic prestigious cosmetics companies and a true leader in sustainability,” said Scott Ballard , vice president and general manager, Eastman’s Specialty Plastics Division. “We can help them achieve their ambitious sustainability goals right now. Together, we can provide a shining example of what can be moved forward today – and not just in the future – in the circular economy.”

* Recycled content is achieved by adding recycled waste plastic to Eastman Renew resins using an ISCC-certified mass balance process.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brands such as: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger , M · A · C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown , Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda , Jo Malone London , Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna , AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo , Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced a Dr. Jart+.

About Eastman

Company Eastman, founded in 1920, is a global company focused on special materials, which manufactures a wide range of products found in items that people use every day. To improve the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The growth model, driven by the company’s innovations, leverages the benefits of state-of-the-art technology platforms, deep customer engagement and the development of differentiated applications to grow its leadership positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, construction and consumables. As a global inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had sales of approximately 9 in 2019,USA . Learn more at eastman.com .

