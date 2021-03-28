SCP Marketreseach PEM Hydrogen R&D Center, which will allow China to develop green hydrogen production

Hydrogen Production Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)), scheduled for March 4. Both entities have concluded a contract for the implementation of a project for the construction of a highly efficient, modular hydrogen production system in PEM technology with a capacity expressed in megawatts, allowing Shanghai Electric to further develop in the area of ​​hydrogen energy.

As one of the largest Chinese power equipment manufacturers, Shanghai Electric is at the forefront of green hydrogen production technology development. During this year’s Bilateral Sessions, there was an active debate on the 14th Five-Year Plan, the main goal of which is the production of ecological hydrogen. Thanks to the strong support of the authorities and the general interest of industry representatives, 2021 appears to be the zero year for the hydrogen energy industry.

Today, Shanghai Electric and the Dalian Institute signed a preliminary agreement to develop a new technology to generate energy and hydrogen through the electrolysis of water. As part of the cooperation, both entities will also continue activities related to increasing the transformational potential of hydrogen production in the process of water electrolysis using PEM technology, accelerating the development of competitive electrolyzed hydrogen products in PEM technology and promoting the establishment of close cooperation in the entire hydrogen energy chain in order to accelerate the comprehensive industrialization of this technology.

Hydrogen energy increases the potential of all currently known forms of ecologically clean energy, and the key to the development of this technology lies in its production. Currently, hydrogen is mainly produced from fossil fuels, industrial by-products of hydrogen recovery and purification, and water electrolysis. These processes result in an increase in the carbon footprint. The rapid global development of water electrolysis systems in PEM technology, observed in recent years, has allowed the use of technologies available today without leaving a carbon footprint and effectively producing ecologically pure hydrogen. This breakthrough will allow China to meet its carbon-neutral goals and be carbon-neutral.

The market potential for producing hydrogen from water electrolysis is huge. Forecasts indicate that by 2050 hydrogen will account for approximately 10% of the Chinese energy market, with a demand for it to reach 60 million tonnes, and annual production of RMB 10 trillion. The report, published by the International Energy Agency in June 2020, entitled “Hydrogen: Review of Energy Market Integration” shows a significant increase in the number of electrolysis hydrogen production projects in the world and a sharp increase in installed capacity from 1 MW in 2010 to over 25 MW in 2019 The possibility of using hydrogen as an energy resource in the way natural gas is used, or even replacing it with hydrogen, is very optimistic, which is of particular importance for international trade.

Shanghai Electric has been looking at hydrogen energy for many years, recognizing its enormous potential to become one of the innovative energy technologies of the future, and especially the possibility of using it in the propulsion of new generation vehicles. The Shanghai Electric Central Research Institute began investing in research and development of key fuel cell systems and combustion technologies as early as 2016. In 2020, a fuel cell engine developed by Shanghai Electric with a power of 66 kW and a low temperature start up to -30 ° C, successfully passed the tests at the National Motor Vehicle Product Quality Inspection Center. This engine uses Shanghai Electric’s patented hydrogen cycle system to generate high power and unique durability.

As this technology matured, hydrogen has become the subject of rapid industrialization. Shanghai Electric seeks to seize opportunities to accelerate technological development and the transformation of clean energy. As part of these efforts, Shanghai Electric established the Hydrogen Department in 2020 with the goal of further intensifying technological development and opening a new era of clean energy.

As one of the largest energy solutions manufacturers in China, Shanghai Electric is continuously working to accelerate growth and innovation, leveraging its capabilities in Project Development, Marketing, Investing and Financing, and Providing Engineering, Fulfillment and Construction (EPC) services. in terms of energy. In the industrial chain, from energy generation to chemical metallurgy, the company benefits from a synergistic underpinnings and a resource advantage. Combining all of these strengths will allow Shanghai Electric to move faster into the area of ​​hydrogen production.

Currently, Shanghai Electric is operating at Ningdong Base, one of China’s four state-of-the-art carbon-chemical demonstration zones, several leading industrial demonstration projects related to integrated green hydrogen energy. One of them is the Ningdong Base Hydrogen-Source-Grid-Stack-Storage Project that combines renewable energy generation, energy storage, hydrogen production from electrolysis, and the entire industrial chain of green chemistry and hydrogen metallurgy.

