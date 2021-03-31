350G DR3 SCP Marketreseach, Enriching 400G Transceiver Module Product Series Optical-Electric

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. moved forward to enrich its high-speed transceiver modules for data communication. The mass production version of the 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver based on silicon photonic circuits and the 400G QSFP-DD FR4 transceiver based on the traditional free space solution was launched, making Hengtong able to offer customers modules 400G single-mode optical transceiver with different transmission distances.

Hengtong Launches New Product In 2021: 400G Silicon Photonic Optical Transceiver

The mass production version of the 400G QSFP-DD DR4 silicon photonic transceiver released by Hengtong Rockley is based on embedded miniaturized silicon photonic chips and embedded electronic chips made by Rockley Photonics Limited, which also used the most advanced 7nm DSP chip, with a power consumption less than 9W. In addition, its cost to manufacture is 10-30% lower than traditional 400G transceivers based on free space optics, meeting the demand for low power consumption and the green requirements of data center applications. Hengtong 400G transceivers use an integrated chip (chip-on-board, COB) assembly solution, and passive alignment is used for optical coupling between silicon and fiber photonic chips due to a unique manufacturing process, which is beneficial for mass production and cost reduction. Hengtong Rockley will accelerate the mass production of 400G QSFP-DD DR4 silicon photonic transceivers.

Silicon photonic integrated circuits are one of the best solutions to achieve monolithic integration of photonic chips and electronic chips, and 400G silicon photonic chips are an advanced technology ideal for breaking the bottleneck of high-scale data exchange. , which shows great advantages in low power consumption, small footprint, relatively low cost, ease of large volume integration, etc. With the rapid development of state-of-the-art communications and information technology, it brings with it explosive growth in data communications. 400G silicon photonic transceivers are expected to replace traditional transceivers which are not enough to some extent. In particular, in the era of CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) optics, silicon photonic solution will become the best choice. Meanwhile, Hengtong also launched the first prototype of a CPO 3.2T switch based on silicon photonics technology inChina , which is an important milestone in the silicon photonics industry.

Furthermore, Hengtong Rockley 400G QSFP-DD FR4 transceiver also uses 7nm DSP chip; The EML is used on the transmitter side and the InP detector is used on the receiver side, with the help of a low-cost and mature WDM photonic device, which makes the whole module design and configuration very compact. Power consumption is less than 9W.

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint venture established by Hengtong Optical-Electric Co., Ltd., China and Rockley Photonics Limited, UK. Hengtong Rockley designs and manufactures high-end optical modules. It is also committed to the design of silicon photonic chips and their integration, packaging and testing, to achieve greater competitiveness in the design and manufacture of optical modules.

