3D Printing Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global 3D Printing Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the Global 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 8.08 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 49.74 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2018 to 2025.

What is 3D Printing?

3-D Printing is a manufacturing process that uses a digital model to create a three-dimensional solid object. Objects can be of any shape or geometry and usually are produced using digital model data from a 3D model structure. It offers many benefits such as low manufacturing cost, quick production, improved quality, accessibility and sustainability, less wastage and many more. 3-D Printing have numerous applications in different industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer products, food and culinary, printed electronics and many others. Rising adoption of 3D printing technology by various end users across the globe have boosted the growth of 3D printing market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059722

Global 3D Printing Market Outlook

Growing demand in manufacturing and supply chain management, rising development of customized products and reduced manufacturing cost have been driving the global 3D printing market. On the other hand, lack of standard process control, limitation of product size and high cost of materials might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Global 3D Printing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global 3D Printing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH, The Exone Company, Voxeljet AG, Arcam AB, SLM Solutions Group AG and Envisiontec GmbH. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/