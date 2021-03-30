3D SCP Marketreseach Market: Awarded AFWERX Phase II SBIR related to the Automated Tracking of a Moving Object from Space

Research (SBIR) Phase II contract awarded by AFWERX and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) in association with Space Force. MemComputing will focus on developing a solution for the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate, which has a national defense-related need to optimize the processing of satellite imagery to track Airborne Moving Target Indications (AMTI) and deliver that information to the warfighter as fast as possible.

The SPRINT Program Manager stated, “The processing, accuracy, and dissemination of satellite imagery data is a critical process that the US Air Force relies on for a range of combat operations. MemComputing’s solution is poised to significantly enhance our ability to efficiently process and deliver AMTI information to the warfighter for enhanced responsiveness to time critical events.”

For this Phase II SBIR, MemComputing will utilize its commercially available Virtual MemComputing Machine (VMM) to develop a functional proof-of-concept that will demonstrate the optimized solution’s performance and accuracy. With the implementation of the VMM, Space Force will gain an optimized distribution of processing between on-orbit embedded computers, cloud-based computers, and ground portable computing to get that information in the hands of the warfighter as quickly as possible.

“It is an honor to work with the Air Force and Space Force,” said John Beane, CEO of MemComputing, “This work is all ground-based. However, we see a day in the not too distant future where MemComputing technology resides on Space Force Satellites and Air Force Drones and Jets. This is one of the clear advantages MemComputing has over Quantum Computing. We won’t see a Quantum Computer on any of those vehicles in our lifetime.”

Video of AMTI problem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeXxQJAzcOA

About MemComputing

MemComputing, Inc.’s disruptive technology dramatically reduces the time to find practical solutions to the world’s most challenging optimization problems. MemComputing delivers the performance expected of quantum computing with its non-quantum solution. The company’s Virtual MemComputing Machine is free to evaluate. Dr. Massimiliano Di Ventra and Dr. Fabio Traversa, co-inventors of the memcomputing technology, co-founded the company with John A. Beane, a successful serial entrepreneur. Visit https://memcpu.com to learn more.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/