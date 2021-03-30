Market Tech Mahindra Announce Important Strategic Partnership to Offer Intelligent Automation at Scale to Customers

Tech Mahindra , a leading provider of digital transformation services and solutions, business consulting and reengineering. Together, Enate and Tech Mahindra will help global companies to efficiently extend their automation journey through Enate’s unique Robotic Process Orchestration (RPO) technology.

Enate Orchestration – Lite BPM, Workflow and Workforce Management platform to improve operational efficiency. It helps orchestrate workflows across different automation technologies, facilitates human-bot governance & provides end-to-end automation.

Founded in 2017 by Kit Cox , who is also Enate’s global CEO, Enate’s RPO offers a Lite BPM management platform, workflow and workforce management to help increase efficiencies and streamline operations among employees technologies and future work technologies, such as automation of robotic processes, optical character recognition platforms, NLP / IA / ML technologies, etc. This partnership will allow customers to expand their intelligent automation ecosystem, increasing the efficiency of the human / robot workforce at different automation technology providers.

George Mundassery , global director of automation and artificial intelligence at Tech Mahindra , said: ” We are witnessing the demand of many of our customers for a solution that manages workflows in different automation technologies, that facilitates the governance of human / robot interaction and that offers end-to-end automation. This partnership aligns with our NXT.NOW structure and, together with Enate’s innovative recruitment process outsourcing platform, we will enable the digital transformation and meet the constantly evolving needs of the client . ”

Uday Jose , managing director of Enate India, said: “With Tech Mahindra’s experience in executing large multi-geo transformation programs and Enate’s technology to support and simplify enterprise-wide automation, we’re excited that this will drive the next wave of value generation and savings that companies are now looking for, in addition to automation of robotic processes. Enate’s orchestration technology expands the intelligent automation ecosystem, leveraging light workflow, process management capabilities business and management of the hybrid workforce developed specifically for human and digital efficiency and integration . ”

About Enate

Enate is a SaaS platform for robotic process orchestration, based in the United Kingdom and an office in the APAC region in India. Enate combines Lite BPM management, workflow and labor resources to bring all members of the human team and / or automation technologies together in a single structure.

The platform can be implemented in weeks and allows the delivery of services from several locations. Enate was named Hot Vendor 2019 by HFS Research and includes among its customers brands like Mizuho, ​​a global banking company, among other names like Capgemini and Capita, as well as one of the Big Four (four largest consulting companies: Deloitte, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Ernest & Young and KPMG).

