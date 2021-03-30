Author Ninon Amey Releases New Romance – Tell Me Why: I want it that way

Author Ninon Amey is pleased to announce the release of her new romance novel, Tell Me Why: I want it that way. Independently released in February 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Sarah, dedicated to her friends and family, struggles to find her way in life. She only enjoys escaping reality thanks to the books she has to read as part of her job.

Axel is doing his best to deal with everyday problems, and he must confront his painful past while his memories resurface. Music is his only outlet.

Will their encounter help them face their own traumatic experience in order to be reconciled with life, but most importantly with themselves?

A moving story about resilience.

Tell Me Why: I want it that way is available for purchase in print and e-book formats.

Book Information:

Tell Me Why: I want it that way

By Ninon Amey

Published: February 2021

ISBN: 979-8711802976

ASIN: B08X4T2ZP1

Pages: 290

Genre: Romance

About the Author:

Ninon Amey is a french author.

She began to write in 2017 following therapy. Writing allowed her to find a balance in her life as a woman and a mother.

Ninon Amey embarks on self-publishing with moving contemporary romances and tackles, with a soft and sensitive pen, themes that are close to her heart such as mourning, resilience, or family secrets. Friendship, family and love always have a central place in his stories, which know how to captivate the reader from the first pages.

Contact:

Website: https://www.ninonamey.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ninonamey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ninonameyauteur

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ninonamey

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/romance-tell-me-why-i-want-it-that-way/

BookBuzz.net

59 Heritage Way Drive

Rome,

30165

Website: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/romance-tell-me-why-i-want-it-that-way/

BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

