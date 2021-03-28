SCP Marketreseach Handling Equipment Market in North America During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd

The market is segmented by product (conveyor system, AS/RS, robotics system, and AGV), end-user (automotive, e-commerce and 3PL, food and beverage, retail, and others), and geography (US and rest of North America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.



The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market size in North America has the potential to grow by USD 3.00 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67%.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in North America: Key Findings

Automated material handling equipment market value in North America to grow by USD 3 billion at almost 7% CAGR during 2021-2025

69% of market growth to originate from the US during the forecast period

Based on the product, the conveyor system segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Automated material handling equipment market in North America is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in North America: Growth Drivers

The increasing number of fulfillment centers in North America is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has significantly increased the number of fulfillment centers in North America. For instance, in September 2019, Amazon announced its plan to open a one million ft2 fulfillment center in Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario. The proliferation of such fulfillment centers has increased the demand for automated material handling equipment to increase the accuracy of order picking, improving employee safety, and making efficient use of space. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

“Rapid automation of processing plants and increasing strategic alliances will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.



Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in North America: Major Vendors

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers three levels of dress pack solutions for Material Handling including External DressPack, External DressPack with retract function, Integrated DressPack, and Integrated DressPack Lean.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Factory and Distribution Automation, e-Factory Automation, Automotive Factory Automation, Airport Technologies, Auto Washing Technologies, and Contec. The company offers Storage Systems, Conveyor Systems, and Sorting and Picking Systems.

FIVES Group

FIVES Group operates its business through segments such as Automotive, Logistics, Cement, Energy, Metals, Aerospace and industry, and Other. The company offers a wide range of material handling equipment including Sorters, Singulators, Conveyors, EASY-Capture: integrated data capture for parcels, and NOAH: dynamic dimensioner for pallets.

