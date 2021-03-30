World Cellular M2M Market – Key Players, Regional Data, Technologies and Forecasts up to 2025

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the Cellular M2M Market around the globe.

It explores the driving forces behind the market’s growth and transformation, including a review of major market developments.

It provides volume and value forecasts up to 2025 for five distinct regions comprising 29 countries overall.

It also presents the quantitative evolution of cellular modules.

Forecasts up to 2025 by region and by country:

• Revenues for connectivity segments

• Installed base of M2M subscribers

Get Free Sample Copy of Cellular M2M Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3843008

Data Set Scope

Indicators by region

• Data & Forecasts 2016-2025

• Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by region and by country (million units)

• Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by networking technology (million units)

• Cellular M2M Communication & associated services market by region (million EUR)

• Cellular M2M total revenues by origin (million EUR)

• Mobile revenues (million EUR)

• Mobile subscribers (thousand subscribers)

• Share of M2M in total mobile revenues

Secteur géographique

Amérique latine

Brésil

Monde

Afrique & Moyen-Orient

• Afrique du Sud

• Algérie

• Arabie Saoudite

• Égypte

• Émirats arabes unis

• Israël

• Liban

• Maroc

• Qatar

• Tunisie

Get Discount on Global Cellular M2M Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3843008

Europe

• Allemagne

• Belgique

• Espagne

• France

• Italie

• Pays-Bas

• Pologne

• Royaume-Uni

• Russie

• Suède

• Turquie

Asie-Pacifique

• Australie

• Chine

• Corée du Sud

• Inde

• Japon

Amérique du Nord

• Canada

• États-Unis

Acteurs

• 1NCE

• Altair

• AT&T

• China Mobile

• Cisco Jasper

• Deutsche Telekom

• Gemalto

• Huawei

• IBM Watson

• KPN

• Matooma

• Microsoft Azure

• NTT DoCoMo

• Orange

• PTC ThingWorx

• Sierra Wireless

• SIMCom

• Telefónica

• Telit

• Telstra

• Transatel

• u-blox

• Verizon

• Vodafone

Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3843008

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Structure

2.1. Market value chain

2.2. Hardware/module market

2.3. Communication market

2.4. IT/platforms market

3. Cellular market sizing

3.1. Drivers and barriers

3.2. The M2M cellular market

3.3. M2M module base is growing very fast – but very heterogeneously too…

3.4. as with connectivity market revenues

3.5. Geographical breakdown

3.6. How the technologies break down: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G

4. Overview of main players by market segment

4.1. Hardware/module market

Huawei – Sierra Wireless – Telit – u-blox

4.2. Communication market

AT&T – China Mobile – Deutsche Telekom – 1NCE – KPN – Matooma – NTT DoCoMo – Orange – Telefónica – Telstra – Transatel – Verizon – Vodafone

4.3. IT/platforms market

IBM Watson – Microsoft Azure – PTC ThingWorx

List of Tables and Figures

2. Market structure

• A combination of value chains

• Main player positions towards technology, compared

• Mapping of key technologies, by data rate and by range

• Technical elements for each LPWAN technology

• Deployment details, by technology

• ISM bands sample

• ISM bands analysis (for European region)

• Cellular standards embracing IoT

• IoT module cost, by type of technology

• Detailed LPWAN technology selection by traditional MNOs, worldwide

• Key differences between Massive MTC and Critical MTC

• Requirements of massive IoT networks and time-critical networks in 5G specifications

• 5G IoT timeline

• Main market players in North America and Europe

• Main market players in Asia-Pacific

• Business relations between MNOs and MVNO/MVNE/MVNA

• IoT platform types described in brief

3. Cellular market sizing

• World M2M cellular market, 2019-2025 (million modules)

• World M2M cellular connectivity market, 2019-2025 (billion EUR)

• Cellular M2M modules/SIMs, by region (million units)

• Cellular M2M connectivity market, by region (million EUR)

• M2M cellular module forecasts, in China, USA, EU5 and BRICS (excl. China) (million units)

• M2M cellular modules, CAGR 2019/2025, by country

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

+ 1 888 391 5441

[email protected]

https://fifaworldcupqualifiers.eventsmart.com/events/watch-azerbaijan-vs-serbia-live-stream-online-now-watch-soccer-match-online-free/

https://fifaworldcupqualifiers.eventsmart.com/events/watch-live-azerbaijan-vs-serbia-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-2021/

https://fifaworldcupqualifiers.eventsmart.com/events/watch-free-azerbaijan-vs-serbia-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-2021/

https://fifaworldcupqualifiers.eventsmart.com/events/soccertvazerbaijan-vs-serbia-live-stream-online-now-watch-soccer-match-online-free/

https://fifaworldcupqualifiers.eventsmart.com/events/liveazerbaijan-vs-serbia-live-stream-online-now-watch-soccer-match-online-free/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/