SCP Marketreseach OTC Markets Group welcomes LeoVegas AB to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM ), the financial market operator for 11,000 US and global securities, today announced LeoVegas AB (Nasdaq STO: LEO, OTCQX: LEOVF ), a worldwide gaming operator has been qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

LeoVegas AB starts trading on OTCQX under the symbol “LEOVF.” US investors can find current financial information and real-time Level 2 rates for the company at www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies looking to offer transparent trading to their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to use domestic reporting to make their information available in the United States . To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow good corporate governance practices and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Today, approximately 12% of our shareholders are from the United States , and we are experiencing increasing interest in LeoVegas as a company and investment. The decision to also start trading on OTCQX will help make us more accessible to US stock investors and thus let others join. “I want to welcome all the new shareholders. This will welcome all the new shareholders,” said Gustaf Hagman , CEO of LeoVegas Group.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acts as the Company’s OTCQX Sponsor.

About LeoVegas AB

The vision and position of LeoVegas is “King of the casino”. The worldwide group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games in Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sports. The parent company LeoVegas AB (public) is located in Sweden and the operations are mostly located in Malta. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

LeoVegas was founded in 2011 and is a worldwide gaming operator with eight local gaming licenses and the market leader in mobile casinos in the Nordic region and Europe. The business concept is to create an ultimate gaming experience on mobile devices through product innovation and strong brand recognition via a responsible approach.

Om OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM ) operates OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market for 11,000 US and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we unite a diverse network of brokers that offer liquidity and management services. We enable investors to easily trade through the desired broker and empower companies through the quality of information available to investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, see www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC-regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, a member of FINRA / SIPC.

