Infrastructure as a service Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Infrastructure as a service market size was valued at $38.94 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $201.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23% from 2020 to 2027.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service in which enterprises lease servers for computing and storage in the cloud. These online services provide high-level APIs that are used to dereference many low-level details of the underlying network infrastructure such as physical computing resources, data partitioning, scaling, location, security, and backup.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, which include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Dell EMC, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation,

By Deployment Type

• Public cloud

• Private cloud

• Hybrid cloud

By End User

• SMBs

• Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Infrastructure as a service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Infrastructure as a service Market Report

1. What was the Infrastructure as a service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Infrastructure as a service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Infrastructure as a service Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Infrastructure as a service market.

• The market share of the global Infrastructure as a service market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Infrastructure as a service market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Infrastructure as a service market.

