SCP Market to Grow Over $ 9 Billion During 2021-2025 Evolving Opportunities with Bayer AG and Covis Pharma BV | Technavio

The global ENT disorder treatment market to grow by USD 9.09 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled ENT Disorder Treatment Market by Indication and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on “ENT Disorder Treatment Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and Type (Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Otitis media, and Tonsillitis), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025”. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The market is driven by rapid environmental deterioration resulting in several allergic conditions. In addition, advances in research on allergic disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the ENT disorder treatment market.

The increasing use of chemical substances and the rising use of fossil fuels in various industries has increased the presence of harmful gases such as nitric oxide, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide in the air. This has led to a significant reduction in the quality of air, which has exposed a majority of the population to poor air conditions. This is increasing the prevalence of various allergic conditions, including ENT disorders, which is driving the growth of the global ENT disorder treatment market.

AbbVie Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Acarizax which is an allergy immunotherapy tablet used for the treatment of rhinitis caused due to the signs and symptoms of house dust mite.

ALK-Abello AS

ALK-Abello AS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Grazax and ACARIZAX for the treatment of ENT disorders.

Bayer AG offers Claritin. It is an allergy immunotherapy that offers allergy relief and relieves sinus pressure for kids and adults.

Covis Pharma BV operates its business through segments such as Repiratory and Allergy, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology and CNS, and Authorized Generics. The company offers ALVESCO, OMNARIS, and OMNARIS for the treatment of ENT disorders.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim). It is a synthetic antibacterial combination product used to treat sinusitis caused due of bacterial infections.

