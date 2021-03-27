SCP Market 2020 – 2030 | Evolving Opportunities With – Carbion, MITSUI, Nature Work

Bio polyesters are a particular type of polymer that, according to its intended purpose, can biodegrade naturally in the environment.

These bio polyesters are often synthetically made, the chemical processing includes various components like functional groups of ester, amide and ether, giving them the characteristic of being biodegradable.

A broad class of bioplastics derived from renewable resources, such as natural fats and oils, are bio-based polyesters.

Apart from being natural polymers, they also exhibit thermoplastic properties of changing form on high temperatures and pressure. The manufacturing of bio polyesters is not dependent on the use of petrochemicals.

Hence, they replace petro-based resources and may not be affected by their limited supply in nature.

In addition to being biodegradable, the bio polyesters also display the properties of hydrophobicity which makes them superior to their biodegradable competitors like starch and proteins.

Polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), poly-ε-caprolactone (PCL), polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), and Poly (3-hydroxy valerate) are several biobased polyesters which have achieved commercial usage or are currently being studied for commercial use.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is the most extensively studies polymer as it is a truly biodegradable and biocompatible polymer with a relatively higher melting point.

Bio polyesters have a wide range of application in various industry, it can act as a substitute for a plastic material which is non-biodegradable.

Increased awareness about plastic disposal and its environmental impact would drive demand for bio polyesters. 40% of plastic produced are used in the packaging industry which makes the packaging industry biggest market for bio polyesters in the coming future.

Companies have started bringing sustainable business practices into their packaging processes in recent years by reducing the use of plastic materials in the packaging of the products.

The properties like elasticity, versatility, durability, lightweight, ease of processing and many more add up to its advantages.

On the economic and political level, many countries have formulated laws and norms on the discontinuation and replacement of plastics.

The changes in the rules and regulations also affect the consumers’ demand for the bio polyesters that are alternatives to plastics. Bio polyesters depict similar properties as plastics including high productivity, low cost, stretchability, wide-use, water-resistant etc.

Moreover, bio polyesters are degraded by the bacteria and fungi unlike plastics this has led to its acceptance among the users.

Bio polyesters are used as a feedstock for injection-moulding of disposable articles like drinking cups and food containers. Some other uses include sheeting for soil preservation, waste bags, and general packaging materials.

In the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, bio polyesters have also found many uses, such as in drug delivery systems, wound closure, surgical sutures, implants, and tissue engineering.

World’s largest companies make use of bio polyesters for manufacturing of disposable syringes, blood bags and cathers, medical supporting surgical operations like sutures and adhesives.

The list is very long but the application of bio polyesters in medical devices are only allowed if they clear strict government regulations on terms of non-toxicity, sterilizability and effectiveness.

A major restraint of their use can be related to the lack of biocompatibility with the living tissues of the body if implanted permanently.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. The bio polyester industry felt the impact of COVID-19 from all the directions.

COVID-19 has presented massive disruptions in the demand-supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level.

Supply chain disruption, decreased demand, risk of workforce getting infected and travel restriction resulted in the steep fall in production.

COVID-19 has caused economic hardship for consumers, businesses and governments across the world.

Labour-intensive industries are still at risk as they won’t be able to meet their demand due to risk of workforce getting infected. The global bio polyester market also witnessed a small yet significant slump during Q1 of FY2020.

However, the situation soon started recovering as the bio polyesters started being used for the production of biodegradable face masks.

The increasing concern on the pollution caused by plastic masks and non-biodegradability raised suspicion and rejection levels among the consumers.

As more and more people are becoming aware of the depletion of natural resources, the acceptance level for the plastics is also decreasing simultaneously.

COVID-19 served as an opportunity for the companies to innovate their products in a way that they are sustainable, economic and eco-friendly

Segmentation Analysis of Bio Polyester Market

The global Bio polyester market is bifurcated into four major segments: product type, end-use, and region.

Based on product type, Bio polyester market has been segmented as follows:

