$100 million in SCP Marketreseach Contracts to Perform Critical Base Operations for U.S. Military Installations in the Middle East

KBR received a $67.4 million contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic to provide key services to four Navy facilities in the United Arab Emirates. The contract has one base year and seven option years.

As part of this new work, KBR will integrate digital solutions into its operations by utilizing market-leading asset management software and data analytics. KBR’s responsibilities will include management and administration; logistics; equipment maintenance; force protection; facility support and transportation.

KBR also won a task order with an estimated value of $35 million from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center to perform power production services at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee task order, KBR will provide resources necessary for power generation for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and partner forces.

The Air Force awarded this two-year task order through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V.

KBR provides critical, sustaining base operations services to the U.S. armed forces throughout the Middle East. Guided by its “Zero Harm” program, KBR promotes a culture of safety and sustainability on all of its projects to protect people and the planet.

“These wins are indicative of KBR’s commitment to deliver readiness and sustainment solutions to the defense and intelligence communities,” said Byron Bright, KBR’s Government Solutions President. “We are excited to continue to grow our presence in the Middle East as we harness the power of technology to meet the unique requirements of military operations.”

For decades, KBR has helped keep bases and other facilities operating efficiently so deployed troops and government personnel can execute their missions without distraction. KBR provides a full spectrum of engineering, operations, maintenance and logistics services to defense and civil agency customers around the world.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

