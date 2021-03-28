SCP Marketreseach Platform and Sportsbook Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Digitain, EveryMatrix, BetConstruct, SoftSwiss

Chinese Academy of Sciences (the “Dalian Institute”) on March 4 to launch the production technology research and development center. of hydrogen for proton exchange membrane. The two parties signed a cooperation agreement for the development of high efficiency, modular megawatt hydrogen production equipment and systems for proton exchange membrane,

As one of China’s largest energy equipment manufacturers, Shanghai Electric is at the forefront of green hydrogen development as part of China’s clean energy efforts. . The 14 th Five Year Plan, in which hydrogen is an important green, was the subject of discussions during the “two sessions” this year. Thanks to strong government support and strong industry interest, 2021 becomes year zero for the hydrogen-based energy industry.

At present, Shanghai Electric and the Dalian Institute have reached a preliminary agreement on the sector’s growth trajectory for the production of new electric power and hydrogen by electrolysis of water. As part of this cooperation, the two sides will also continue to increase the transformational potential of hydrogen production by electrolysis of water for proton exchange membrane, accelerate the development of hydrogen products by electrolysis of l water for proton exchange membrane and to promote applications and scenarios within the sector. In addition, they will continue to foster deep collaboration across the hydrogen-based energy industry chain to accelerate the

Hydrogen-based energy has the greatest potential of all forms of clean energy today, and its successful development depends on its production. Currently, hydrogen production comes primarily from fossil fuels, the recovery and purification of industrial hydrogen by-products, and the electrolytic production of water. These processes result in significant carbon emissions. The rapid development of proton exchange membrane water electrolysis equipment around the world in recent years has enabled current technologies to achieve carbon neutrality, efficiently harnessing green and clean hydrogen.

The commercial potential of producing hydrogen from electrolyzed water is therefore enormous. According to forecasts, by 2050, hydrogen-based energy will account for about 10% of the energy market in China, with demand reaching 60 million tons and annual production value exceeding 10 trillion yuan. . The Hydrogen: Tracking Energy Integration report published by the International Energy Agency in June 2020 indicates that the number of projects for the production of hydrogen by electrolysis globally and the installed capacity have increased considerably; production having skyrocketed, from 1 MW in 2010 to more than 25 MW in 2019. The enthusiasm comes from the potential for the hydrogen to join the ranks of natural gas as an energy resource that plays a central role in international trade, which it could one day replace. According to PwC’s report The Dawn of Green Hydrogen released in 2020, experimental hydrogen production capacity will reach 530 million tonnes by mid-century.

Shanghai Electric has been emphasizing hydrogen for several years now, taking into account its considerable potential for growth as one of the new energy technologies of the future and, in particular, its ability to power vehicles. to new energy. The Central Research Institute of Shanghai Electric has been investing since 2016 in the research and development of fuel cell assembly devices and technologies. In 2020, the independently developed fuel cell motor by Shanghai Electric, which offers a power generation capacity of 66 KW and can start at temperatures down to -30 ° C, passed the test of inspection of the National Motor Vehicle Product Quality Inspection Center. It is equipped with the circulation system of

As technology evolves, hydrogen will enter a stage of accelerated industrialization. Shanghai Electric seizes every opportunity to promote the development and transformation towards green energy. As part of these efforts, Shanghai Electric established a hydrogen and energy division in 2020 to accelerate development and pave the way for a new era of green and clean energy.

As one of the largest power equipment manufacturing companies in China, Shanghai Electric capitalizes on capacity in development, marketing, investment and financing, and engineering-procurement. construction in order to continue to accelerate development and innovation in the new energy sector. The Company enjoys a synergistic foundation and advantageous resources within the industrial chain, from upstream electricity production to downstream chemometallurgy. The combination of these elements will accelerate Shanghai Electric’s entry into the hydrogen production market.

At present, Shanghai Electric has deployed a number of large demonstration projects within the integrated green hydrogen energy sector at the Ningdong base, one of the four modern sector demonstration areas. coal-based chemicals in China. Among these, the “source-network-charge-storage-hydrogen” energy project at the Ningdong base integrates the concepts of renewable energy production, energy storage, and hydrogen production from electrolysis, as well as the entire industrial chain of ecological chemicals and metallurgy.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/