$ 503.49 Million Growth in Global Traffic Safety Equipment Market 2021-2025 Evolving Opportunities with Brady Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. | Technavio

The global traffic safety equipment market to grow by USD 503.49 million during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Traffic Safety Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on “Traffic Safety Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Traffic vests and rainwear, Tube delineators, Traffic cones, Traffic barricades, and Others), End-user (Municipal and Industrial and commercial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025”. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The traffic safety equipment market is driven by increasing road accidents. In addition, the rise in transport infrastructure investment is anticipated to boost the growth of the traffic safety equipment market.

The global growth in automobile sales has significantly increased the number of accidents on road. Most of these accidents occur due to human error, such as speed, drink and drive, and non-compliance with traffic and driving rules. The rising incidence of road accidents is forcing governments to increase the emphasis on road safety. This has led to a rise in the installation of traffic cones, delineators, channelizers, and barriers at proper locations to provide proper guidance to drivers and reduce the chances of over-speeding. Therefore the rising number of road accidents is expected to foster the growth of the global traffic safety equipment market during the forecast period.

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a wide range of traffic safety products such as retroreflective sign sheeting, pavement markings, temporary traffic control, and vehicle conspicuity retroreflective tapes.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp. operates its business through segments such as Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of traffic safety and sign accessories such as barriers, information centers, and identification holders.

Brady Corp.

Brady Corp. operates its business through segments such as Identification Solutions and Workplace Safety Solutions. The company manufactures and offers temporary traffic control sheeting and other products such as Rigid Fluorescent Sign Sheeting, Rigid Sign Sheeting, Pre-striped Barricade Sheeting, and Roll-up Retroreflective Film, WR-6100 Reboundable Sheeting, WR-7100 Reboundable Sheeting, and WR-7100M Reboundable Sheeting.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of traffic safety products such as traffic cones, safety vests with reflective strips, and barricade tape.

Lindsay Corp.

Lindsay Corp. operates its business through segments such as Irrigation and Infrastructure. The company offers a wide range of traffic safety products such as crash cushions, end treatments, gate systems, temporary barriers, specialty systems, and road marking tapes and accessories.

