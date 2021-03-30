LifePhoto Launches Great Backpacks to Carry Your Photo School Planner

March 12, 2021 – Delafield: LifePhoto is back and better than ever! Whether online, in-person, or a hybrid of both… school days are busy and it can be hard to keep yourself – or your child – on track. As you make out your school supply list, the first item on it is probably a well-designed backpack. The second item? We think it should be a Photo School Planner. LifePhoto’s School Planner tops our back-to-school list: you can upload dozens of your own photos, so you can look forward to starting every new week seeing the people, places, and things that inspire you most.

If you already use a “paper” planner to stay organized, you know the value it brings. If you don’t use one – let’s face it, digital devices rule the day even for children – consider that this single tool might be the most important item in the backpack.

Why is a planner so essential? A well-designed photo notebook can act as the central hub for keeping track of homework assignments, due dates, extracurriculars, and more. For younger students, parents can encourage organizational skills and ensure active communication with teachers, while more mature students will find themselves reaching for their planner throughout the day to stay on track to goals.

There are clearly more tools and devices than ever to record to-do’s and reminders, and recent years have brought a slew of digital contenders. Though each has its merits, studies show that handwriting actually provides cognitive benefits that typing does not. If you’re still an analog skeptic, check out the ASCD’s Educational Leadership article entitled The Magic of Writing Stuff Down. Getting back to basics with a paper planner might just be the perfect complement to your digital apps.

What you should look for in a planner?

Planners are like exercise equipment: they don’t benefit you unless you actually use them, consistently. Here are the features we think matter most when choosing your planner:

– Opens to lay flat – spiral-bound books tend to work best for planners, enabling you to keep it turned to the current week and easily lay it flat for writing.

– Portable & durable – consider whether you prefer a slightly larger writing space that can be carried with books or a laptop, or need something small to tuck into a side pocket. Whichever size you choose, you’ll want quality paper that holds up to daily use.

– Templates – naturally you will want planner pages that allow you to plan each week’s important events – classes, appointments, exams, and due dates – as well as birthdays, social events, and other important reminders. Ideally, your planner will also include templates that make it easy to jot to-do’s, notes and accomplishments, and prioritize where your time is best spent.

– Personalization – journals customized with your own photos, key dates, and inspirational quotes make it fun to use and share with those around you. LifePhoto is different from other planners that simply offer a customized cover; instead, this planner infuses dozens of your uploaded images throughout the planner (can accommodate over 150!) so that every week can reveal a new page of pics. And, you choose the starting month of your planner, so you no longer need to find a “school year” planner or try to make a calendar-year planner meet your needs.

What you should look for in a backpack?

Now that you have the perfect planner in mind, you may still need a backpack to carry it and other supplies. Similar to choosing a planner, finding a pack that meets your individual needs will help you enjoy using it. Here are some top contenders you may want to consider in your search:

– For an all-around great backpack that will last students of any age through passing trends and evolving needs, North Face is hard to beat. Their Borealis Backpack ($89 retail) is a perennial favorite built to organize and carry with comfort.

– Another workhorse that offers students across all ages a variety of colors and patterns to reflect their personality, at a reasonable price, is Jansport. Their Superbreak backpack ($35 retail) comes in an array of durable fabrics and includes an external water bottle holder.

– Another budget-friendly option to keep you uber-organized is the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack ($25.99 and up). This smart bag covers the bases for school and work needs, including an anti-theft pocket and an external USB port.

– Patagonia designs gear to withstand the elements and the rigors of active lifestyles. Check out their Atom Sling bag ($59 retail), a great alternative for those wanting a more compact bag that stays put – especially great when on a bike or scooter.

– Many students have fallen in love with the Swedish-designed Fjallraven bags, known for their incredible durability and comfortable carrying power. As a bonus, their popular Kanken comes in over 50 fun colors, to delight even the most fashion-conscious without sacrificing quality.

– Young children will love a bag that’s sized for them and fun to carry. For the girl on your list, Gap’s Ombre Heart Confetti Junior Backpack (retail $49) will win her over.

– Land’s End will equip young and mature students alike with practical yet attractive backpacks. Personalize their Classmate backpack (retail $39) with initials, name, or even a school logo for a truly unique look.

– The healthy eater on your list may like Carhartt’s Cooler Backpack ($64.99 retail): this backpack has a roomy insulated section to pack a lunch, while easily carrying school supplies, all in one sturdy bag.

– A backpack that works equally well for school, work, and even workout is the elegant Dagne Dover Dakota ($135 and up). This neoprene bag was designed by a team of socially-conscious women and comes in multiple sizes.

– With our LifePhoto business located in Wisconsin in the heart of the midwest, our list would not be complete without a small local business on the list. Wolf River Leather is a small shop with a big heart; their Cross-body Campus Bag ($210 retail) is both stylish and functional. Tuck a LifePhoto School Planner into this bag as a gift your high school graduate will flip over.

The right backpack and planner will help you stay on track, no matter what next semester brings. With a bit of planning and creativity, getting ready for “back to school” will have you counting down the days ’till school is in session.

Feel free to Email at [email protected] or call at 1-888-202-5472 for further discussion.

About LifePhoto: Lifephoto.com, an online digital photo gift store and photo sharing site is renowned as the Original photo day planner, photo day plan providers that are most of the people recommended all the time. Lifephoto’s photo sharing site is designed to give customers a great experience as they use their photos to create unique DIY home decor and gifts.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/