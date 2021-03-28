Recognition Market Size, GameChange Solar announces the implementation of more than 230,000 solar trackers

To Request a Sample of our Report on European AI in Image Recognition Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-ai-in-image-recognition-market

A major restraint to the market is the future implementation of strict government regulations over the usage of facial recognition data in order to maintain the privacy of the citizens. By the implementation of the law, the citizen will get information about when and how their data were used. Belgium, UK, Sweden are among the countries which can take this kind of action in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The market for software is growing owing to the increasing demand for highly accurate facial analysis on video and images. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, healthcare, security, and retail. Growing adoption of image recognition software for security as well as customer identification is the most common factor contributing to the growth of the BFSI segment.

European AI in Image Recognition Market Segmentation

By Product Type

· Hardware

· Software

By End-User

· Automotive

· Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

· Healthcare

· Security

· Retail

Regional Analysis

· UK

· Germany

· Italy

· Spain

· France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

· CellmatiQ GmbH

· Cortexica Vision Systems, Ltd.

· FiveAI Ltd.

· Fujitsu Ltd.

· Google, LLC

· IBM Corp.

· Intel Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· MotionsCloud UG

· NVIDIA Corp.

· Pattern Recognition Company GmbH

· PEAT GmbH

· Pixelabs

