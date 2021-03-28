Westinghouse supports Poland in the implementation of its PEP2040 energy goals $12.6 billion by 2025

Westinghouse Electric Company has after a meeting between the CEO of Westinghouse , Patrick Fragman known and the Polish Secretary of State in the Chancellery of Prime Minster and agents on Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, in Warsaw intention given to invest in nuclear technologies in Poland. The meeting came about under an intergovernmental agreement between Poland and the United States on cooperation in the implementation of the nuclear energy program. The agreement provides for the transfer of technology from the United States for the Polish nuclear power program and a major investment project involving companies from the United StatesUSA before.

Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fragman and Poland’s Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski meet on March 15, 2021 in Warsaw.

“The Polish government is visionary and proactive in tackling carbon emissions , air pollution and the growing demand for reliable energy,” said Patrick Fragman , Westinghouse Chief Executive Officer . “Westinghouse has a long history of successful nuclear innovation. We are well positioned to work with Poland to meet the country’s needs, create jobs and secure the country’s energy future. ”

The recently adopted Polish Energy Strategy 2040 (PEP 2040) by the Polish government provides for the construction of Generation III or III + pressurized water reactors by 2043, which can generate six to nine GW of electricity to replace decommissioned coal-fired plants.

The Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear power plants offer the highest level of safety and functionality on the market. The plants in operation continue to set industry records for ease of commissioning and fuel element replacement and for their capacity.

Should the nuclear partnership with Westinghouse come into being, the company will source a nuclear supply chain in Poland that is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs while ensuring the highest standards of components, expertise and accountability are met . These broader investment plans were discussed during the meeting between CEO Patrick Fragman and Grzegorz Słomkowski, board member of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world’s leading nuclear power company and a leading supplier of products and technology for nuclear power plants to auxiliaries around the world. Westinghouse delivered the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pennsylvania , USA. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for around half of the world’s nuclear power plants. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com .

