Easily Integrate SAP Business One and Magento with INSYNC’s iPaaS Solution – APPSeCONNECT

The need for business automation is the need of the hour in the eCommerce industry. An Enterprise Resource Planning application or ERP is one such pillar of business automation, with SAP Business One being one of the most stable and highly trusted ERP solutions in the industry.

On the other hand, Magento eCommerce is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms in the industry that comes packed with several robust features for its users. It has helped millions of businesses become successful over time. Having both these systems operating separately, however, will not bring seamless data transfer and business automation. To achieve seamless integration, a robust integration platform to connect the two systems is needed.

SAP Business One and Magento Integration by APPSeCONNECT aims to solve this integration problem. APPSeCONNECT provides unique growth opportunity to all businesses, automates critical operations and helps organizations achieve their goals. It facilitates seamless integration and efficient transfer of data between the applications. With the integration provided by APPSeCONNECT between SAP Business One and Magento eCommerce, organizations can experience the power of an integrated and automated business process channel that helps them grow faster.

The advantages that SAP Business One and Magento eCommerce integration by APPSeCONNCT brings to a business:

1.Reduced Time to Replenish Inventory.

2.Process Orders Quickly.

3.Improved Customer Satisfaction.

4.Automated Financial Entry.

5.Track Guest Checkouts.

6.Maintain data security and uniformity.

7.Error-free data transfer.

With this in mind, INSYNC also conducted a webinar titled “Efficiently Manage and Grow Business with SAP Business One and Magento Integration“ that highlighted the advantages of SAP Business One and Magento Integration using APPSeCONNECT.

InSync Solutions is an enterprise committed to the vision of digitally transforming modern-day businesses and making them more efficient with the help of smart and innovative technologies. They design and develop Digital Commerce Solutions & Services including Data & Application Integration, B2B E-commerce, Data Migration and Business Process Automation.

InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. is an organization based out of Kolkata, India and committed to the vision of transforming modern day businesses with the help of innovative solutions. Trusted by over 1000 Businesses across the world, InSync has benefitted organizations in their quest for unprecedented growth.

APPSeCONNECT, a product by InSync is a next generation integration platform which connects various business applications and enables seamless data exchange between them.

