SCP Marketreseach Cleaner Fuel Era With Construction Vehicles Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells On this same date each year, millions of people around the world turn off the lights at home, in buildings and on the streets as part of the Earth Hour initiative. Since 2008, the “hour without light” has been a symbol of commitment to the planet, energy saving and environmental preservation. At SANY, this commitment is reflected in our constant innovation in energy efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for the development of our machines. Two recent examples include a newly launched dumper and concrete mixer truck at SANY’s flagship smart factory which both feature hydrogen fuel cell technology. It is also the first concrete mixer truck in the world running on

According to the research and development engineer attached to this project, hydrogen fuel cell construction vehicles have five important advantages. Among these, the development of a “zero pollution” solution that only releases water and heat is a leap into the green future of the industry.

China aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This goal requires concrete action, especially from manufacturers.

In addition to being a “zero pollution” solution, the new fuel cell construction vehicles also outperform their traditional counterparts in the following four other areas:

1. Long battery life: A set of hydrogen canisters with a combined capacity of 1,680 l can drive a distance of more than 500 kilometers, which eliminates the need for drivers to “worry”. mileage ”.

2. Increased Power: With a powerful torque drive motor and automated manual transmission gearbox, the high power fuel cell has an energy conversion rate of over 50%. The vehicle has an improved acceleration rate and better climbing ability.

3. Better Weather Adaptability: The integrated heat management system provides automatic heating and cooling in hot and cold weather to maintain optimum performance. 4. Additional safety measures: Functions such as high temperature protection, over current protection, low pressure alarm and leak detection and control in the hydrogen supply system ensure an experience of hassle-free driving.

At the launching ceremony, Li Tanbo, deputy general manager of the crane unit of SANY, said that SANY has entered a new phase of construction machinery development which tends towards the use of green energy and green and smart equipment technologies. SANY estimates that within five years the company will become the largest supplier of complete hydrogen fuel solutions and the leading manufacturer of electric construction vehicles in China.

