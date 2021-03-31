SCP Marketreseach Report 874G DR4 Silicon Photonic Transceiver 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceive

Technology Co., Ltd. moved forward to enrich its high-speed transceiver modules for data communication. The mass production version of the 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver based on silicon photonic circuits and the 400G QSFP-DD FR4 transceiver based on the traditional free space solution was released, making Hengtong able to provide customers 400G single-mode optical transceiver modules with different transmission distances.

The mass production version of the 400G QSFP-DD DR4 silicon photonic transceivers released by Hengtong Rockley is based on the miniaturized silicon photonic integrated chips and electronic integrated chips manufactured by Rockley Photonics Limited, which also uses the DSP chip of 7 more advanced nm, the power consumption is less than 9 W. In addition, its manufacturing cost is 10-30% lower than that of traditional 400G transceivers based on free space optics, meeting the demand for low consumption of energy and green requirements of data center applications. Hengtong 400G transceivers use a chip-on-board (COB) assembly solution, and passive alignment is used for optical coupling between silicon and fiber photonic chips due to a unique manufacturing process, which is beneficial for mass production and cost reduction. Hengtong Rockley will accelerate the mass production of 400G QSFP-DD DR4 silicon photonic transceivers.

Silicon photonic integrated circuits are one of the best solutions to realize monolithic integration of photonic chips and electronic chips, 400G silicon photonic chips are an advanced technology to break the bottleneck of large-scale data exchange, showing large advantages in low power consumption, small size, relatively low cost, ease of integration of large volumes, etc. With the rapid development of next-generation information and communication technology, it offers explosive growth in data communications. Silicon 400G photonic transceivers are expected to replace traditional transceivers that are incapable to some extent. Particularly in the era of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), the silicon photonic solution will become the best option. Meanwhile, Hengtong also launched the first CPO 3.2T switch prototype based on silicon photonics technology inChina , an important milestone in the silicon photonics industry.

In addition, Hengtong Rockley’s 400G QSFP-DD FR4 transceiver also uses a 7nm DSP chip, EML is used on the transmitter side, and InP detector is used on the receiver side, with the help of a mature WDM photonic device. and low cost, which makes the entire design and layout of the module very compact. Power consumption is less than 9W.

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint venture founded by Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., China and Rockley Photonics Limited, UK. Hengtong Rockley designs and manufactures high-end optical modules. It is also engaged in the design of silicon photonic chips and their integration, packaging and testing, to improve the competitiveness of the design and manufacture of optical modules.

