US AI in Healthcare Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The US AI in healthcare market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 50.2% during the forecast period. The factors that are contributing significantly to the market growth include R&D, and high expenditure by the government as well as a private organization in AI technology. The US and Canada are the major economies of North America. The region has well-developed information communication technology (ICT) and employs the adoption of a large number of connected devices.

The market is segmented on the basis of offering, end-user industry, and application. Based on offering, the market is divided into software & services and hardware. Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into hospitals & healthcare facilities, personal care, and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnosis, biomarker, virtual nursing assistance, remote monitoring of patients, drug discovery, and ai-enabled hospital care. Pfizer Inc. is one of the pharmaceutical companies that is using AI in drug discovery. The company has entered into a partnership with IBM Watson Health in December 2016, for accelerating drug discovery in immune oncology. It is an approach for the treatment of cancer by using immune system of the body to combat cancer.

Moreover, presence of players in the region providing assisted robotic surgeries also contribute in the growth of the market. A significant growth in the company’s revenue has been witnessed due to their advanced and innovative instruments that also fuels the growth of the market. The companies which are contributing to the growth of the US AI market include Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Google, LLC. and GE Healthcare.

