$ 676.7 Million Growth in Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Canarm Ltd., Data Aire Inc., and FlaktGroup Holding GmbH among others | Technavio

The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is expected to grow by USD 676.70 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture by Product, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

