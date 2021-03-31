SCP Marketreseach Which Relates The Author’s Childhood his Was Our Childhood: This Was Our Childhood, A Wonderful Work

Teresita Luévano from the publisher Page Publishing, opens the world of Rosa, our protagonist , who with a lot of effort and self-love went through many tragic situations in his life, but with love, strength and courage managed to overcome the difficult tests of life.

Teresita Luévano

Teresita Luévano is from a small town in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, called La Paz . She immigrated to the United States in 1979 and has formed her family with her husband, Carlos. He has two daughters, two sons, and two stepdaughters. Now she resides in the state of New Mexico.

This is the story of Rosa, who throughout her life kept a diary of the events that she has experienced throughout all her years; The author tells us: “In this book, I, Rosa, carry you through my life, from childhood to the present. I remember people, abuses and good times. This book began as a journal. I wrote down thoughts that came to my mind. Not all the pieces are in sequential order and people’s names have been changed, but the story is the same. My hope is that my story will touch people’s hearts and stop domestic violence, and child abuse and animals”

Published by Page Publishing, Teresita Luévano’s incredible book, This Was Our Childhood: Así Fue Nuestra Niñez, tells us the story of Rosa, and how she overcame the obstacles that life decided to place in her path. Let us accompany Rosa and learn about self-improvement and the desire to live honestly.

For readers who wish to experience this instructive and wonderful experience, they can do so, by reading this book, by purchasing This Was Our Childhood: Así Fue Nuestra Niñez in the online stores of Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play. or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or any questions you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional publisher, which provides all kinds of services, handles all the intrinsic issues involved in the publication of its authors’ books, including distribution in the largest retail stores in the world and the generation of royalties. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not tied to a complicated business with topics like converting books online, setting up sales accounts, insurance, taxes, and the like. Your authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-wasting topics and focus on their passion; write and create. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/freetv-tim-tszyu-vs-dennis-hogan-fight-live-how-to-watch-online/

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/official-live-tszyu-vs-hogan-full-fight-live-free-super-welterweight-fight-full-card-tv-channel/

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/watchtszyu-vs-hogan-live-stream-free-boxing-live-tv-channel/

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/live-freetim-tszyu-vs-dennis-hogan-live-stream-hogan-v-tszyu-fight-free-boxing-live-tv-channel-3/

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/live-freetim-tszyu-vs-dennis-hogan-live-stream-hogan-v-tszyu-fight-free-boxing-live-tv-channel-4/

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/watchtszyu-vs-hogan-livestream-free-boxing-live-tv-3/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/