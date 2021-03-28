Network Toolbox, All-In-One Network Utility App now available for Mac

Essen, Germany – Independent development team Creating Your App is proud to announce today the release and immediate availability of Network Toolbox, their popular all-in-one networking utility for macOS computers. Network Toolbox allows users to analyze and maintain their private or public networks, detecting security issues and improper configurations.

The app offers over 40 convenient networking-related tools, expanding on the features of the Network Toolbox for iOS, providing features that are only possible on the macOS desktop environment. Network Toolbox provides in-depth information about a user’s internal and public networks, integrating network scanners, as well as various terminal, network analysis, and network exploration tools.

“Users have made the iOS version of the Network Toolbox app one of the most popular networking tools available in the App Store today,” says Creating Your App company owner Marcus Roskosch. “While we could have just used Catalyst to directly port the iPad version of the app over to macOS, we wanted to do more than that. We created an entirely new Mac app that is compatible with Macs running macOS 10.15 Catalina and up.”

Network Toolbox features include:

* Over 40 easy-to-use and convenient network tools

* In-depth information about your available networks

* Replaces multiple network tools with a single all-in-one app

* Perfect for professionals and rookie users

* Scanning tools, including Wi-Fi scanner, Port and Network scanners, Bonjour, UPnP, and Bluetooth scanners

* Telnet, FTP, SFTP, SSH Terminal, and Windows SMB

* Ping, Visual Traceroute, Whois, DNS, and Reverse DNS

* MAC Address database and IP Calculation

* Lookup ASCII Codes, Port numbers, Status codes, and even socket pinouts and cable wiring

* Check Mac information like Memory usage, CPU type, OS information, and even show the cookies on a device

* Integrated tools can be used to run additional tools

* Maintain all network devices with Network inventory Tool

* Browse files on local hard drive, SMB shares, FTP and SFTP servers, upload and download files

* Integrated file viewer offers viewing of JSON, XML, PList, HTML and HTML-Source, CSV / TSV, and Binary files as HEX

* Full-featured integrated terminal fully supports XTerm/ANSI coding

* Integrated data conversion tool allows users to encode and decode to and from various formats, including Base64, MD5, SHA

* And much more

The macOS version of Network Toolbox is not a simple Catalyst port from the iPad. There are numerous differences between Netbook Toolbox for iOS and this macOS version. Network functionality is quite restricted on on iOS. Users are unable to display MAC addresses, or have access to Wi-Fi. These restrictions don’t apply to the Mac version. The Mac app allows displaying of MAC addresses, a real WiFi scanner, and even a connections tool that was not allowed in the iOS app. The Mac app also fully takes advantage of desktop Mac features, including the presence of a mouse and physical keyboard, and much more screen real estate to work with.

By using the app’s network inventory tool users can maintain their network assets to keep an overview of their network. Multiple login credentials can be maintained for each network device. All information is always stored with strong encryption and an optional user definable password. Network Toolbox offers Touch ID support when available.

If users have questions about the various features of the app, an online manual is available from the app’s Help menu. A PDF version of the manual is also available for download. Users can also search for functions or tools by using the convenient search field, located at the top of the app’s window.

Device Requirements:

* Requires macOS 10.15 or later.

* macOS Big Sur compatible

* 64-bit Intel or M1 processor

* 50.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Network Toolbox 1.0.7 is just $49.99 (USD) and available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Utilities category.

creating-your-app.com

Marcus Roskosch

Kaldemorgenweg 35

45276 Essen

Germany

Tel:+49(201)95 95 6-29

E-Mail:[email protected]

Based in Essen, Germany, Creating Your App was founded 2009 by Marcus Roskosch as a software development company specializing in iOS and Mac development. Creating Your App was the 2010 Winner of the EMMAs award for effective mobile marketing. Copyright (C) 2021 Creating Your App. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

